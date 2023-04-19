The most creative celebrity baby names, from Apple to Zillion

Celebrity parents love unique baby names — hello, Apple, Cricket and Jupiter — with animal, nature and floral-inspired monikers chosen more each year.

Hollywood parents seize attention with the birth of a child, and their baby name announcements are just as anticipated.

64 Unique Celebrity Baby Names

Below are our votes for the most creative celebrity names and the stories behind them.

X Æ A-Xii and Y

In 2020, Elon Musk and his former partner, singer Grimes, named their son X Æ A-12, before changing it to X Æ A-Xii to follow a state law that dictated its spelling and punctuation. In 2021, they welcomed a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl (Y, for short).

Lyra Antarctica

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed the first daughter, Lyra Antarctica, in 2020. Little sister Jupiter was born in May 2022.

Jupiter

“High School Musical” alum Ashley Tisdale and her musician husband, Christopher French, are parents to a little girl named Jupiter, who was born in 2021.

Olympia Lightning Bolt, Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt

Former Olympian sprinter Usain Bolt and his partner, Kasi Bennett, named their daughter Olympia (born in 2020) and their twin boys Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt (born in 2021).

Raddix Chloe Wildflower

In 2020, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcomed daughter Raddix to their family.

Kal-El Coppola

Kal-El Coppola is the son of Nicolas Cage and his third wife, Alice Kim. The couple welcomed Kal-El, named after Superman's birth name, together in 2005, but parted ways in 2016.

Wilde Wolfe

The rapper Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, welcomed a son named Wilde Wolfe Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, she announced on Instagram in 2022.

Apple

Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, named their daughter Apple in 2004. “Her dad came up with the name and I fell in love with it,” Paltrow once said during an Instagram Live. Their son, Moses, born in 2006, was named after a Coldplay song.

Bluebell Madonna and Montague George

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell named her daughter Bluebell Madonna in 2006 and her son Montague in 2017.

Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir

In 2012, Beyoncé and Jay-Z named their first child, a daughter, Blue Ivy; in 2017, twin siblings Rumi and Sir were born.

North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm

In 2013, former couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West named their first child North, their second child Saint (2015), their third Chicago (2018) and their fourth Psalm (2019).

Dusty Rose and Gio Grace

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and model Behati Prinsloo’s daughters are named Dusty Rose (born in 2016) and Geo Grace (2018). According to Levine, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres helped name their firstborn — although mom wasn’t into the idea initially. “I brought it back to her after the 11th hour and I’m like, ‘Dusty’s pretty cool!’ And she’s like, ‘I love it!’” Levine told DeGeneres the year Dusty was born. The couple welcomed a third child in January 2023.

True

In 2018, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson named their daughter True, a family name. When Kardashian’s grandmother MJ suggested the name, the reality TV star was hooked. “It stuck with me for my entire pregnancy and was the only one I couldn’t get out of my head,” she wrote on her app. In August 2022, Kardashian and Thompson welcomed a son, whose full name has not yet been revealed.

Dream

Robert Kardashian and his former partner Blac Chyna named their daughter Dream “because they’ve always said she’s a dream come true,” a source told People.

Briar Rose

Actors Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen named their daughter Briar Rose after Disney’s “Sleeping Beauty” in 2014. (Princess Aurora’s secondary name is Briar Rose.)

Birdie and Cricket

Busy Philipps and husband Marc Silverstein have two daughters named Birdie and Cricket, who were born in 2008 and 2013, respectively.

Coco

In 2004, former married couple Courtney Cox and David Arquette welcomed a daughter named Coco Riley into the world.

Chanel

Rapper Ice-T and model Coco Austin share a daughter named Chanel, who was born in 2015.

Everest

Filmmaker George Lucas and wife Mellody Hobson named one of their children, a daughter born in 2013, Everest Hobson.

Poppy, Daisy, Petal, Buddy and River

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver and his wife, Juliette Norton, have five children: Poppy Honey Rosie (born in 2002), Daisy Boo Pamela (2003), Petal Blossom Rainbow (2009), Buddy Bear Maurice (2010) and River Rocket (2016).

Maple

Actor Jason Bateman and wife Amanda Anka have a daughter named Maple (born in 2012), who is little sister to their daughter Francesca (2006).

Moroccan, Monroe, Zion, Zillion, Golden, Powerful Queen, Legendary Love, Onyx Ice, Rise Messiah and Beautiful Zeppelin

Talk show host Nick Cannon’s older children are named Monroe and Moroccan (born in 2011 to Mariah Carey), Zion and Zillion (2021 with Abby de la Rosa), Golden and Powerful Queen (2017 and 2020, respectively, with Brittany Bell). In 2022, Cannon welcomed Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi, Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole, Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby de la Rosa and Halo with model Alyssa Scott.

Puma, Seven and Mars

Erykah Badu has three children — daughter Puma was born in 2004, joining brother Seven, six years her senior. Badu had daughter Mars in 2009.

Jagger, Poet, Story, and Lyric

Soleil Moon Frye shares four children with ex-husband, Jason Goldberg: Poet (2005), Jagger (2008), Lyric (2014) and Story (2016).

Cosmo

Actors Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost named their son Cosmo in 2021. Johansson also has an older daughter, Rose, with ex Romain Dauriac.

Apollo, Kingston and Zuma

Former couple Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s three sons are Kingston (born in 2006), Zuma (2008) and Apollo (2014).

Eureka Muse

Amanda Knox and her husband, Christopher Robinson, named their daughter, who was born in 2021, Eureka Muse Knox-Robinson.

Kulture and Wave

Rappers Cardi B and Offset share Kulture, born in 2018, and Wave, born in 2021. Credit for the creative names belongs to dad. “My dude named the baby,” Cardi B told Ellen DeGeneres in 2018. “I really like the name.” And Cardi B tweeted in 2022, “When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! That had to be his name!”

Bear Blu

In 2011, Alicia Silverstone and ex-husband Christopher Jarecki named their son Bear Blu.

Stormi and Aire

Kylie Jenner and her former partner Travis Scott welcomed daughter Stormi in 2018, (which was their second choice behind Rose, the reality star said on Instagram). When Jenner gave birth to their son in February 2022, she introduced him as Wolf, then decided against it. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” Jenner posted on Instagram. In January 2023, Jenner revealed her son's name is Aire.

Bronx Mowgli

Ex-couple Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz named their son Bronx Mowgli in 2008. “We came up with the idea Bronx. We’ve been throwing (ideas) back and forth a while,” Wentz told radio host Ryan Seacrest that year.

Of the Disney-related middle name: “‘The Jungle Book’ was something that me and Ashlee bonded over,” he added. “It’s a cool name.” Simpson is now married to musician Evan Ross and the couple share Jagger Snow, born in 2015 and Ziggy Blu, born in 2020. Meanwhile, Wentz and wife Meagan Camper share children Saint Lazslo, born in 2014, and Marvel, born in 2018.