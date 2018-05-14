Khloe Kardashian reveals who came up with baby True's name — and it's so sweet

share tweet pin email

We finally have our first look at baby True — and now Khloe Kardashian is giving fans the story behind her daughter's name.

In a post on her official app Monday, Kardashian, who welcomed her first child with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson on April 12, revealed that it was her grandmother who came up with the idea to name the baby girl for another relative on her mother's side.

💕Happy One Month True 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 12, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

"Picking a name for your child is really so tough!" Kardashian, 33, wrote. "I knew I wanted my baby to have a 'T' initial, so one night while we were all at dinner, thinking of some names, my grandma MJ suggested True. She told me it was my great-grandfather's first name and my grandfather's middle name."

She added, "It stuck with me for my entire pregnancy and was the only one I couldn't get out of my head. I love that it's a family name and I can't wait to get back to LA so True can finally meet MJ in person!"

While this is the first time Kardashian has opened up about the choice, her mom, Kris Jenner, tweeted about the family connection shortly after True's birth, writing that she was "so excited" for Khloe to carry on the tradition.

I canât believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time. Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut — KhloÃ© (@khloekardashian) May 10, 2018

Kardashian expressed gratitude as she wrapped up her first month of motherhood last week, tweeting, "I can’t believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow ? why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time. Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut."