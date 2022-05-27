Not all Hollywood parents give their kids rare or unusual names.

As a matter of fact, many celebrities name their children after a family member, a happy memory or a meaningful word. Others just have a sneaky feeling that their baby was destined to carry a certain title.

For instance, Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell named their daughter Grace Warrior after the baby's late grandfather Steve "The Crocodile Hunter" Irwin. "Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior,” Bindi wrote on Instagram.

Jimmy Fallon and his wife Nancy Juvonen named one of their daughters Winnie after Lake Winnipesaukee, one of their favorite places. George and Amal Clooney blessed their fraternal twins Alexander and Ella with common titles as opposed to "really dumb names," the actor said, to give people less reason to scrutinize them. "We didn’t have any great inspiration."

Scroll this roster of cool celebrity baby names (and the funny or touching reasons they were chosen), including pretty classics like Lucy and Ella, punchy stand-outs such as Rocky or Win and common staples like Gus, Michael and Gene. Did your baby's name make the list?

Ben and Lucy

"Bravo" television host Andy Cohen named his son Ben in 2019 and his daughter Lucy, born in 2022.

Riley

In 2021, singer Meghan Trainor and her actor husband Daryl Sabara named their son Riley.

Gus (August)

"This Is Us" star Mandy Moore and her singer-songwriter husband Taylor Goldsmith share a son named Gus who was born in 2021. "We always loved the name... so it was settled very early on in our book," Moore explained.

Isaac, Malachi and Roman

Ashley Graham and husband Justin Erwin welcomed Isaac in 2020. "Isaac means laughter, and we just really wanted a happy, laughing baby, and sure enough we got him," Graham told TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager. Twins Malachi and Roman were born in 2022.

Malti

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed daughter Malti in 2022.

Jack and Lyla

Actors Chris Pratt and his ex-wife Anna Faris named their son Jack in 2012. Pratt is now married to Katherine Schwarzenegger and they share daughter Lyla, who was born in 2020.

Egypt and Genesis

Singer Alicia Keys and producer Swizz Beatz have two sons. Egypt was born in 2010 and Genesis in 2014.

Nova Tennessee

"The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus and actress Diane Kruger welcomed a daughter in 2018, but didn't openly share her name until 2022. "I had her late in life at 42, and (Norman) had a child when he was much younger," Kruger told People. "'Nova' in Latin means new beginning, and a nova star keeps changing and is reborn. And we love Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains; we do motorcycle trips there.”

Reedus and his ex-partner, model Helena Christensen, also share son Mingus, born in 1999.

Lola and Nakoa-Wolf

Former couple Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa share daughter Lola, who was born in 2007 and son Nakoa-Wolf (full name Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa), who was born in 2009.

Khai

Model Gigi Hadid and ex-partner Zayn Malik named their daughter Khai in 2020.

Nahla and Maceo

In 2008, Halle Berry and her model boyfriend Gabriel Aubry had their first child together, a girl they named Nahla. In 2013, Berry and her (now ex-husband) Olivier Martinez had a boy named Maceo.

Winnie and Frances

"The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon and his wife Nancy Juvonen share daughters Winnie (2013) whose name was inspired by Lake Winnipesaukee, where the couple got engaged. “And also, she’s a ‘win’ for us," Fallon told TODAY's Savannah Guthrie. Winnie's little sister Frances was born in 2014.

Manolo

Actor Sofia Vergara and her former husband Joe Gonzalez share a son named Manolo, who was born in 1991.

Gene

Comedian Amy Schumer and chef Chris Fischer are parents to a boy named Gene, who was born in 2019. The couple named their son Gene Attell after Schumer's friend, comic Dave Attell. However, they changed it after realizing their son's full name sounded like "genital." They changed his middle name to "David."

Riley, Ryan and Canon

NBA player Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha, a cookbook author, have three kids: Riley, born in 2012, Ryan (2015) and Canon (2018).

Isaiah and Jacob

Country singer Carrie Underwood and retired NHL player Mike Fisher welcomed sons Isaiah in 2015 and Jacob in 2019.

Alexander and Ella

George and Amal Clooney named their twins Alexander and Ella in 2017. "We figured these kids are going to be looked at a lot and watched and (have their) every move sort of judged, and we wanted them to at least have a break with the names,” George told Entertainment Tonight.

Eissa

Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana (the two have now split) welcomed a baby boy named Eissa in 2017.

Benjamin, Vivian and John

NFL star Tom Brady and his model wife Gisele Bündchen share son Benjamin, who was born in 2009 and daughter Vivian, born in 2012.

Brady also is dad to son John (who sometimes goes by Jack) who was born in 2007. Brady shares John with his ex-partner, actress Bridget Moynahan.

Lea de Seine

Actor Bradley Cooper and his former partner, model Irina Shayk, welcomed daughter Lea de Seine in 2017. The mom told Harper's Bazaar that her daughter is named after her own grandmother Galina. "The second part is the Seine, like the river in Paris," added Shayk.

Emme and Max

Singers Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony (now divorced) have twins named Emme and Max who were born in 2008. Their mom gave them the sweetest nickname: Coconuts.

Grace Warrior

Bindi Irwin, the daughter of the late TV legend and animal expert Steve Irwin, named her daughter Grace Warrior in 2021. “Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior,” Bindi wrote on Instagram.

Moroccan and Monroe

Former married couple Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon share twins Moroccan and Monroe, born in 2011. Cannon once explained the inspiration behind the children's monikers: Carey loves late actress Marilyn Monroe and Cannon proposed to the singer in a Morocco-inspired room in their former home.

Wyatt and Sebastian

Anderson Cooper and his co-parent Benjamin Maisani welcomed sons Wyatt in 2020 and Sebastian in 2022.

Malcolm

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney share son Malcolm, who was born in 2021.

Camden, Jaxon and Saylor

Former "The Hills" star Kristin Cavallari and former football player Jay Cutler (who are divorcing) welcomed sons Camden in 2012 and Jaxon in 2014. Daughter Saylor was born in 2015.

Olive and Frankie

Drew Barrymore and her ex-husband Will Kopelman have daughters Olive, born in 2012, and Frankie. "I was reading a book with my husband. I was three months pregnant, and they said, 'Your baby is the size of an olive,'" Barrymore told Ellen DeGeneres. "And that was it. We never looked back."

Frankie was born in 2014. "It was just a name that came to my husband and I a few months before she was born, and we were sort of like, 'I think this is it,'" she told DeGeneres. "And then we gave ourselves room to change our mind, but we never did."

Future, Sienna and Win

Singer Ciara and NFL player Russell Wilson share two kids: Daughter Sienna (2017) and son Win (2020); Ciara shares son Future (2014) with her ex, rapper Future.

Jasmine and Tiana

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and wife Lauren Hashian have two daughters, Jasmine, born in 2015 and Tiana, born in 2018. Johnson and his ex-wife Dany Garcia are parents to Simone, who they welcomed in 2001.

River Rose and Remington

Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock welcomed daughter River Rose in 2014 and son Remington Alexander in 2016.

Honor, Haven and Hayes

Actor Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren have two daughters named Honor (2008) and Haven (2011), and a son named Hayes (2018).

The stories behind the girls' names: Alba's friend suggested Honor, while Haven was born in her amniotic sac, a.k.a, her "safe haven."

Charlotte and Rocky

Actors Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. share daughter Charlotte, born in 2009 and son Rocky, born in 2012.

Max and Summer Rain

Singer Christina Aguilera has two kids. Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Jordan Bratman, was born in 2008. And Summer Rain, whom Aguilera shares with fiancé Matthew Rutler, was born in 2014.

"Summer is a time of spreading warmth and light, while rain washes away … replenishes and brings new life to allow growth and new beginnings," Aguilera told People. "I wanted her name to be filled with inspiration, love and joy. And that’s exactly what she brings to all who encounter her. Her beauty and sunshine exude from within."

Elsie Otter and Charlie Wolf

Actor Zooey Deschanel and her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik's daughter Elsie Otter was born in 2015. "We just really liked the name Elsie, and then we both love otters because they’re so sweet and also smart,” Deschanel told TODAY. “They use tools, they keep their favorite tools, they hold hands while they sleep, there are so many amazing things about otters. They’re wonderful animals."

Charlie Wolf was born in 2017.

Olympia

Olympic tennis player Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s daughter (Alexis) Olympia was born in 2017. Williams explained that her daughter’s initials are a nod to her winning the Australian Open while pregnant.

Silas and Phineas

Singer Justin Timberlake and actress Jessica Biel's sons are named Silas (2015) and Phineas (2020). "Silas Randall Timberlake! Named after my father and my son!" Timberlake's mother Lynn wrote on Facebook after the birth of her grandchild.

Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana

In 2019, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry named their first child Archie, a name they reportedly considered alongside Harrison (they wound up choosing Harrison as his middle name).

The couple's daughter Lilibet, who was born in 2021, was named after Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth (as a child, the queen was nicknamed Lilibet). And the little girl's middle name Diana pays tribute to her late grandmother (and Harry's mother) Diana, Princess of Wales.

George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince William and Duchess Kate named their kids Prince George in 2013, Princess Charlotte in 2015 and Prince Louis in 2018.

Daisy Dove

In 2020, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry named their daughter Daisy Dove. "Daisy, to me, means pure, purity, Dove means peace and Bloom feels like it means joy,” Perry told Jimmy Kimmel. “So it’s pure peace and joy."

Ella, Brendan, Michael and Grace

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham are the parents of four: Ella (2003), Michael (2006), Brendan (2008) and Grace (2010).

James, Tabitha and Marion

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's son James Wilkie was born in 2002 and twin daughters Tabitha and Marion entered the world in 2009; the girls' names are from Parker's family.

Violet, Seraphina and Samuel

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner co-parent three kids named Violet, who they welcomed in 2005, followed by Seraphina (2009) and Samuel (2012).

Drew and Jett

Former Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East and retired football player Andrew East's daughter Drew was born in 2019. "Named after the most incredible person I know... her daddy," mom wrote on Instagram.

Their son Jett was born in 2021. "My great great great grandmothers name + Andrew's brothers name,” she wrote that year.

Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have two daughters: Sunday Rose was born in 2008 and Faith Margaret in 2011.

Blue, Rumi and Sir.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z named their daughter Blue in 2010 and brother-sister twins Rumi and Sir in 2017.

The meaning of their firstborn's name is a wee mysterious but the rapper explained on the Rap Radar podcast that Rumi was named after a 13th century poet. As for her brother: “Sir was like, man, come out of the gate,” said Jay-Z. “He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, ‘Sir!’”