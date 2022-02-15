IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Call of the wild! Here are the top 100 animal names for babies

Make sure "ewe" see all of these top animal-inspired baby names.
Lions, and tigers, and bears — so cute! 
Lions, and tigers, and bears — so cute! katrinaelena / Getty Images/iStockphoto
By Kait Hanson

When Kylie Jenner announced that she had welcomed Wolf Webster with Travis Scott, the internet began buzzing about animal baby names.

But Jenner is hardly the first to choose a unique baby name for their zooborn — err, newborn.

Jessica Simpson welcomed daughter Birdie in 2019. Busy Philipps also chose Birdie for her daughter, born in 2008, and welcomed a second girl, Cricket, in 2013.

Celebrity babies who were named after animals

Other celebrity babies with animal names include: Charlie Wolf (Lauren Conrad), Colette Koala (Macklemore), Elsie Otter (Zooey Deschanel), Sparrow James Midnight (Nicole Richie and Joel Madden), Bear Blaze (Kate Winslet), Jack Lion (Amy Lee), and Mirabella Bunny (Bryan Adams).

Celebrities are not the only ones looking to the wilderness for baby name inspiration.

Animal names for babies

Baby naming expert Pamela Redmond of Nameberry said that animal names for babies is an expansion on the world of nature names.

"Many traditional names carry animal meanings," Redmond said, adding that The Old Testament's Rachel means ewe and Philip means horse lover. "The newest and arguably coolest animal names are unique choices such as Wolf, Birdie and Bear."

Top animal baby names

  1. Oscar
  2. Wren
  3. Arthur
  4. Everett
  5. Callum
  6. Leo
  7. Phoebe
  8. Ronan
  9. Jack
  10. Jonah
  11. Beckett
  12. Ari
  13. Everly
  14. Bear
  15. Arden
  16. Delphine
  17. Ralph
  18. Birdie
  19. Kiara
  20. Wolf
  21. Fox
  22. Rachel
  23. Roscoe
  24. Orson
  25. Rae
  26. Rafe
  27. Yara
  28. Lev
  29. Pippa
  30. Colin
  31. Gavin
  32. Philip
  33. Draco
  34. Leander
  35. Circe
  36. Wolfgang
  37. Raven
  38. Rudy
  39. Connor
  40. Mavis
  41. Tabitha
  42. Jay
  43. Jonas
  44. Paloma
  45. Ariel
  46. Peregrine
  47. Bernadette
  48. Altair
  49. Bjorn
  50. Vanessa
  51. Kit
  52. Una
  53. Oisin
  54. Dove
  55. Alouette
  56. Colt
  57. Bee
  58. Aries
  59. Lark
  60. Phillipa
  61. Jemima
  62. Barrett
  63. Marshall
  64. Leonie
  65. Robin
  66. Art
  67. Auberon
  68. Eowyn
  69. Melissa
  70. Aya
  71. Zev
  72. Aslan
  73. Brayden
  74. Byron
  75. Deborah
  76. Ezio
  77. Adler
  78. King
  79. Delphi
  80. Billy
  81. Corbin
  82. Ariella
  83. Drake
  84. Davina
  85. Edna
  86. Lionel
  87. Lynx
  88. Hawk
  89. Brock
  90. Finch
  91. Conan
  92. Fawn
  93. Hart
  94. Ursula
  95. Laith
  96. Lenny
  97. Rosamund
  98. Mariposa
  99. Hamza
  100. Bunny

Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a contributing writer for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram.