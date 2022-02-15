When Kylie Jenner announced that she had welcomed Wolf Webster with Travis Scott, the internet began buzzing about animal baby names.

But Jenner is hardly the first to choose a unique baby name for their zooborn — err, newborn.

Jessica Simpson welcomed daughter Birdie in 2019. Busy Philipps also chose Birdie for her daughter, born in 2008, and welcomed a second girl, Cricket, in 2013.

Celebrity babies who were named after animals

Other celebrity babies with animal names include: Charlie Wolf (Lauren Conrad), Colette Koala (Macklemore), Elsie Otter (Zooey Deschanel), Sparrow James Midnight (Nicole Richie and Joel Madden), Bear Blaze (Kate Winslet), Jack Lion (Amy Lee), and Mirabella Bunny (Bryan Adams).

Celebrities are not the only ones looking to the wilderness for baby name inspiration.

Animal names for babies

Baby naming expert Pamela Redmond of Nameberry said that animal names for babies is an expansion on the world of nature names.

"Many traditional names carry animal meanings," Redmond said, adding that The Old Testament's Rachel means ewe and Philip means horse lover. "The newest and arguably coolest animal names are unique choices such as Wolf, Birdie and Bear."

Top animal baby names

