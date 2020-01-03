Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announce birth of baby daughter

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are ringing in the new year as a family of three!

The actress and her rocker husband shared the happy news about the birth of their daughter, Raddix Madden, in identical Instagram posts on Friday.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," they wrote. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

The couple's first child comes five years after they tied the knot in a secret, celeb-filled ceremony in Beverly Hills.

Diaz, 47, and Madden, 40, have long been private about their relationship. While they said Friday they are "overjoyed" to share their baby news, they don't plan to post additional details about Raddix, or cute photos of their child, on Instagram.

"We won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD," they wrote with a smiley-face emoji, hinting that Raddix might already have a super cool nickname worthy of a rock star's child.

It's unclear when or where Raddix was born. Diaz confirmed in 2018 that she was retired from acting and has mostly been out of the spotlight since.

"From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade," Diaz and Madden wrote.