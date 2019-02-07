Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 7, 2019, 1:15 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Julia Roberts may be one of Hollywood's nicest leading ladies, but she got to tap into her more devious side for the beloved 1997 rom-com "My Best Friend's Wedding."

Roberts and her co-stars in the film — Cameron Diaz, Dermot Mulroney and Rupert Everett — reunited in Entertainment Weekly's first ever rom-com issue to reminisce about making the movie, which tells the story of Julianne (Roberts), a 20-something woman who realizes she's in love with her best friend, Michael (Mulroney), and then schemes to sabotage his wedding to a rich college student named Kimmy (Cameron Diaz).

Roberts, right, reunites with her "My Best Friend's Wedding" co-stars (L-R) Rupert Everett, Cameron Diaz and Dermot Mulroney on the cover of the new Entertainment Weekly. EW

"I just thought it was really clever and just funny," Roberts said of the movie's script. "All the physical comedy I loved. Lots of falling down and falling through things, falling all over myself, falling over Dermot."

Dermot Mulroney and Julia Roberts play best friends Michael and Julianne in the movie. When Julianne realizes she's in love with Michael, she tries to sabotage his engagement to Kimmy (Cameron Diaz). Everett Collection

Roberts' favorite scene?

"The scene, for me, that made it feel so authentic and earnest is when I finally tell Dermot’s character, 'Pick me. Let me make you happy.' Just that line: That’s just so succinct and sweet and meaningful," the Oscar winner added.

For Diaz, who'd launched her Hollywood career just a few years before, accepting the role of Kimmy was a no-brainer.

"I got to work with these folks and Julia. It was, like, a huge break for me," said the former model.

Diaz's favorite scene to shoot? Definitely not the famous karaoke scene, which finds Kimmy warbling off-key as she serenades Michael with "I Just Don't Know What to Do with Myself."

Cameron Diaz said she felt like she was "dying" during shooting of the rom-com's famous karaoke scene. Courtesy Everett Collection

"I was terrified to do that scene, for real. I allowed the true terror of singing in front of people to be alive in me. I wanted to run and hide, and Dermot kept me there. He said, 'You can do it, you can do it,'" Diaz recalled. "In the scene I’m just staring at him the whole time because he’s looking at me like, 'You’re okay. You’re not gonna die.' And I was like, 'But I’m dying.'"

Now, of course, Diaz is glad she powered through the humiliation — especially since, 22 years later, fans are still telling her how much they adore the movie.

Being a part of "My Best Friend's Wedding" has also earned her serious cred within her own family.

"My sister-in-law (Nicole Richie) is obsessed with this movie," Diaz revealed. "We went to Chicago, like, a year and a half ago and she took me to every single (location in the film) ... It was so much fun."