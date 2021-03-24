Ashley Tisdale is a new mom!

The "High School Musical" alum announced the birth of her daughter on Wednesday and revealed her special, out-of-this-world name.

"Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21," Tisdale wrote on Instagram. She also included a photo the baby's tiny hand wrapped around her mother's finger.

Tisdale, 35, and her husband, musician Christopher French, 38, announced last September they were expecting their first child together. Tisdale shared a series of photos showing off her baby bump. French shared a close-up shot of himself and his wife holding her bump in his Instagram story. He captioned one of them, "Little Frenchie on the way."

While the first-time mom was thrilled to meet her little one, she also opened up about a painful condition she experienced while pregnant.

“The worst part so far during this pregnancy is my plantar fasciitis,” Tisdale wrote on Instagram when she was nine months pregnant.

Plantar fasciitis is a condition that causes inflammation from the heel bone to the toes, and can feel like a stabbing pain.

Tisdale described it as one of the worst pains she has ever experienced.

"It’s like your arches start to collapse because of how much weight is on my body. I think she’s seven pounds right now and I’ve never carried that around before," she said.

Thankfully, little Jupiter arrived just in time. Tisdale shared a candid photo of her baby bump a week ago and a loving message about the baby she was waiting to meet.

"She's already a light in my life," she said.

Related video: