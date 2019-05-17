Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 17, 2019, 10:54 PM UTC By Erin Clements

Kim Kardashian West's fans have been wondering what she and Kanye West are naming their fourth child since the arrival of their baby boy last week.

And the proud parents have finally revealed what they're calling their latest bundle of joy: Psalm West.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, 38, made the announcement via Twitter and Instagram Friday afternoon.

She also posted a sweet photo of the sleeping infant alongside a screenshot of a message from her husband that read, "Beautiful Mother's Day. With the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need."

Psalm joins three older siblings: sisters North, 5, and Chicago, 1, and brother Saint, 3.

Kardashian West shared the news of Psalm's birth Friday, May 10, on Twitter, writing, "He’s here and he’s perfect!"

In a follow-up tweet, she described him as "Chicago's twin."

Fans previously speculated that the couple was planning to name their son Bear, due to her recent use of a certain emoji — and TODAY editors even brainstormed some ideas of our own. But Psalm, which means "a sacred song or poem used in worship," is one we hadn't guessed!