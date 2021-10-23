Amanda Knox announces birth of her 1st child with husband Christopher Robinson

Amanda Knox announced in a New York Times article published Friday night that she welcomed her first child months ago with husband Christopher Robinson.

She told Jessica Bennett, the newspaper's editor at large, she was worried about the “paparazzi bounty” on her daughter’s head had she made the announcement sooner.

In a podcast published on Friday, Knox also detailed the birth of her daughter, who they named Eureka Muse Knox-Robinson.

Friday, which marked exactly 10 years since her release from prison in Perugia, Italy.

Knox visits TODAY in 2013. Peter Kramer / NBC

When she was a college student in Perugia, Knox was thrust into the spotlight after her then-roommate Meredith Kercher, 21, was found dead in the home they shared.

Knox was initially found guilty in Kercher's death and sentenced to 26 years in 2009. She and her ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were then acquitted on appeal and released in 2011. The case was retried in Italy in 2013 and the two had their convictions reinstated. They were then acquitted again in 2015 by the country’s highest court, bringing the ordeal to a close.

"Since my exoneration, I've struggled to reclaim my identity and protect the people I love from being exploited as tabloid content," she wrote on Instagram with a photo from the article. "It's not easy, and I often feel like I'm trying to invent good choices out of bad whole cloth."

On her podcast, "Labyrinths," Knox and Robinson added that they don't plan to share more photos of their daughter on social media as she grows up.

"She deserves the privacy and autonomy that I was denied," Knox said.

Knox and Robinson (second on the left) attend an event at the Criminal Justice Festival, held at the Law University of Modena in northern Italy on June 13, 2019. MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP via Getty Images

Bennett reported that Knox and Robinson are “hustling” to earn their living — from pitching a film adaptation of her memoir, a new book and a TV project about exonerees. They are even exploring the idea of a documentary project centering around Knox and the man who prosecuted her all those years ago in court, Giuliano Mignini.

Knox told Bennett that she hopes to one day move past her wrongful conviction.

“What I keep telling Chris is that I want to get to a place where I don’t have to keep living the worst experience of my life so that we can pay the mortgage,” she said.

“I keep telling myself if all else fails, I can make cuckoo clocks for a living.”