Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby boy has a new name. The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared that she and Travis Scott had a change of heart when it came to their almost-2-month-old son’s moniker and that he “isn’t Wolf anymore.”

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” Jenner wrote on her Instagram story on Monday. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

She did not share the little one’s new name.

Jenner shared that she and Travis Scott changed their baby boy's name. Kylie Jenner / Instagram

The statement came after she shared an intimate video showing her second pregnancy journey. Titled “To Our Son,” the almost-10-minute video shows Jenner at the doctor’s office, getting checkups and in the delivery room.

It also gives an inside look at her baby shower, her growing baby bump, as well as the couple’s 4-year-old daughter Stormi getting excited about being a big sister. There’s also sweet messages from all of Jenner’s famous sisters and mom Kris Jenner.

Kylie had shared a similar video, titled “To Our Daughter,” when Stormi was born on Feb. 1, 2018.

Jenner announced the arrival of her and Scott’s second child days after he was born on Feb. 2. The proud mom posted a black-and-white photo of the “Sicko Mode” rapper holding their newborn’s hand.

On Feb. 11, she shared their son’s name, writing “Wolf Webster,” on her Instagram story.

Related: Amy Schumer officially changes son Gene Attell’s name

Earlier this month, the mother-of-two opened up about the challenges of postpartum life, saying in a since-expired Instagram story that it “has not been easy.”

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms, that postpartum has not been easy,” she said, six weeks after welcoming her son, in video captured by fans. “It’s not been easy. It’s very hard. This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

“It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually. It’s just crazy,” she continued. “And I didn’t just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet and for other moms going through it right now, we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us. But it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard and I just wanted to say that.”

She added that she didn’t think she would make it to her workout, but that she was feeling better. Jenner expressed that “it’s OK not to be OK.”

“Once I realized that, I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself, I made a whole human,” she added. “A beautiful, healthy boy, and we have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back. Not even physically, just mentally after birth. Just sending some love. I love you guys.”