Usain Bolt reveals newborn twins, announces their distinctive names

Olympian Usain Bolt celebrated Father's Day by revealing his newborn twins to the world and announcing their epic names.

On Sunday afternoon, champion runner Bolt shared a photo of himself, partner Kasi Bennett, 1-year-old daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt and the two new additions, all wearing neutral tones and posing against a beautiful beachy background.

In the caption of the post, Bolt confirmed that the newborns are named Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt, accompanying the announcement with plenty of lightning bolt emojis.

Bennett shared the same photo, along with a sweet Father's Day caption.

"Happy Father’s Day to my forever love! @usainbolt," she wrote. "You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end!"

Bennett also shared a more casual photo that showed her and Bolt smiling at each other while Olympia played on a smartphone and the twins napped, and a black-and-white drone video that focused on Bennett, Bolt and Olympia before zooming out to reveal the new additions.

Fans and followers were shocked by the surprising birth announcement from the eight-time gold medalist.

"These twins were the best kept secret ever. Congratulations guys," wrote performer Wayne Marshall.

"This secret was well kept. Congratulations," added a fan.

Bennett also shared a sweet video of Bolt playing with Olympia to her Instagram story, writing that it was her "favorite video of Oly and Daddy."

Kasi Bennett shared a sweet video of her partner and oldest child on Father's Day. kasi.b / Instagram

"The absolute best daddy!!!" Bennett continued. "We love you to the moon and back @usainbolt."

The couple didn't share any details about the twins beyond their names. Their first child, Olympia, was born just over a year ago, in May 2020.

