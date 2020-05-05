Elon Musk and musician Grimes announce birth of their first child together

Sign up for our newsletter

Elon Musk and musician Grimes are welcoming their first child together into the world.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, tweeted a low key announcement on Monday night when a fan asked for an update.

"Mom & baby all good," he wrote on Twitter, four hours after tweeting, "A few hours away!"

Grimes announced she was pregnant in January on Instagram, posting a photo of herself with a fetus photoshopped on top of her stomach, and later sharing an image showing off her baby bump.

Grimes, a 32-year-old Canadian musician, has been tied to Musk, 48, since they walked the red carpet at the Met Gala together in 2018.

Musk has five sons from his previous marriage to Justine Musk.