Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa share first photos of twins

This is the second set of twins for the “Masked Singer” host and father of seven.
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa celebrated the one month birthday of their twins by sharing some adorable photos.

The proud parents cuddled alongside twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir in a set of three photos posted to De La Rosa's Instagram account Friday.

"ONE MONTH OLD. ZION & ZILLION CANNON," the new mom captioned the carousel of photos showing the proud parents snuggling the newborns on a white fur rug.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRX69UxJlDg

In two additional posts shared Friday, the sleeping infants don headphones alongside a turntable, a nod to De La Rosa's career as a DJ, and another shows a close-up of the twins.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRX6wsxpTu2

The couple welcomed the babies June 14. Just days later, Cannon reportedly welcomed a son when rumored girlfriend Alyssa Scott gave birth June 23.

In December 2020, Cannon and Brittany Bell welcomed a baby girl named Powerful Queen Cannon. Bell and Cannon already had a son together, Golden "Sagon" Cannon, born in 2017.

Cannon, 40, is also dad to 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with his ex- wife, singer Mariah Carey.

In an interview earlier this month, Cannon responded to criticism for having four children in seven months and said every child was on purpose.

“I’m like a seahorse,” he joked to Power 106 Los Angeles. "Trust me, there's a lot of people I could've gotten pregnant that I didn't. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant. ... You only live once."

Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a contributing writer for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram.