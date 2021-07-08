Nick Cannon, father of 7, responds to criticism for welcoming 4 kids in 7 months

Nick Cannon is defending the number of children he’s recently welcomed.

The “Masked Singer” host and father of seven says it's no accident that he's been expanding his family.

“I’m like a seahorse,” he joked Power 106 Los Angeles on Wednesday, while talking to rap duo JT and Yung Miami.

“Wrap it up and protect yourself,” JT told him.

Cannon, 40, said having children is by design.

"I'm having these kids on purpose," he said. "I don't have no accident!"

"Trust me, there's a lot of people I could've gotten pregnant that I didn't," he continued. "The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant. ... You only live once."

Cannon has been particularly busy on the parenting front during the last year. He reportedly welcomed his seventh child in June when rumored girlfriend Alyssa Scott gave birth.

Earlier that month, Cannon and professional DJ Abby De La Rosa had twin boys, following an April announcement that she was pregnant.

Last December, his family grew again when Brittany Bell gave birth to a girl named Powerful Queen Cannon. Bell and Cannon already had a son together, Golden "Sagon" Cannon, born in 2017.

Cannon also shares 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with his ex- wife, singer Mariah Carey.