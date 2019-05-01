Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 1, 2019, 2:25 PM UTC / Updated May 1, 2019, 2:39 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Where has the time gone?

That may be what Mariah Carey is asking herself, as her twins turned eight on Wednesday.

The singer celebrated the big day a little early by sharing photos Tuesday of son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, most of which were taken when they were babies — including right after Carey gave birth to them in 2011.

“8 years of bliss Happy Birthday #DemKids,” she wrote.

The "One Sweet Day" singer's ex-husband and the children's father, Nick Cannon, injected a little humor into the moment.

"Can a brotha at least get some photo credit!!! LOL Thanks for the most amazing gifts ever!!!" he wrote in the comments.

Not content with that series of photos, Carey posted another slide show, this time with the kids a little older. Some of the photos include Cannon and the kids at what appears to be their birthday party.

“Happy birthday Roc and Roe!!! You are my everything and even though you're turning 8 today (how did that happen???) You'll always be #dembabies thank you for showing me the true meaning of love,” the Grammy winner wrote.

Cannon also got in on the action, posting several throwback photos from the children's past birthdays as this year's big day drew closer.

"1st Birthday! Paris France!! Bon anniversaire Roc & Roe!!" Cannon wrote.

"That one time I shut down All of Disneyland for my kids!!! 2nd Birthday!! #6yearsAgo Happy 8th Birthday Roc & Roe!!"