Cardi B and Offset welcome 2nd child — see the picture!

And baby makes four!

On Monday, Cardi B revealed on her Instagram she and fellow rapper Offset welcomed their second child.

The "Up" singer's caption simply reads, "9/4/21," presumably the baby's birthdate. She also added the dinosaur and teddy bear emoji, along with a blue heart, which could be a hint that the baby is a boy.

Cardi B previously did not reveal her baby's gender.

The couple's friends flooded the comments with well wishes, including two blue heart emoji from Chance the Rapper.

Cardi B, 28, and Offset, 29, are already parents to daughter Kulture, 3. Their daughter is quite well-known in the social media world, thanks to her Instagram account, which is run by Cardi B.

Like with her first pregnancy, the singer revealed she was expecting on live TV. Her baby bump was on display at the BET Awards in June while she performed with her husband's hip-hop group, Migos.

She also shared the news on her Instagram with a photo of herself sans clothing covered in white paint.

Earlier this year, the rapper shared she doesn't have a babysitter for daughter Kulture, but that may change after the realties of juggling two kids set in.

“When I was pregnant, I was just like, ‘You know, I'm just going to get a babysitter, and she's going to go on the road everywhere with me,’” she said about her first pregnancy during an interview for Zane Lowe’s “New Music Daily” on Apple Music.

“And then once we had a baby, it's like your mindset changed. It's like, ‘I don't want to have a babysitter. I'm scared. I don't want nobody taking my kid nowhere. I don't want nobody touching my kid.’ Like, I can't trust people.”

