Soleil Moon Frye and husband Jason Goldberg separate after 22 years of marriage

Soleil Moon Frye and her husband, Jason Goldberg, have separated after 22 years of marriage, TODAY has confirmed.

A rep for the "Punky Brewster" star, 44, shared a statement to People magazine, which first reported the story, saying she and the TV and film producer, 48, had gone their separate ways.

Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg in 2017 Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

"Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg quietly separated this year," the statement read. "Their priority will continue to be their four beautiful children as they move forward with love and compassion."

The couple tied the knot in 1998 and share four children: daughters Poet Sienna Rose, 15, and Jagger Joseph Blue, 12, and sons Lyric Sonny Roads, 6, and Story, 4.

The pair renewed their vows in 2008 in a ceremony at their Hollywood Hills home. Frye told People at the time, "Besides the days my children were born — and my first wedding — it was the best night of my life."

The former "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" star posted a photo to Instagram over the weekend showing her snuggling with the couple's children.

"Happy happy day after Christmas to all. Sending everyone so much love. So grateful to be safe & cuddled up with these loves. As my girls and I love to say along with my life long friend forever @jennydianelewis 'It is one day closer to Christmas.' Hope you are well. This room may represent some feelings of 2020," she wrote in the photo's caption.

Frye rose to fame as a child star playing the pigtailed protagonist of the sitcom "Punky Brewster," which aired from 1984 to 1986 on NBC and from 1987 to 1988 in syndication.

She's set to reprise the role of Punky, this time playing her as a single mom of three, in a new reboot of the series that's scheduled to air on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. (NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC News.)