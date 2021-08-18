Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcome their first child together

Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

"OK OK we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much," Jost shared on Instagram. He requested privacy and jokingly added, "For all inquiries please contact our publicist @chethinks" — the Instagram handle of his "Weekend Update" co-star on "Saturday Night Live," Michael Che.

"Black Widow" star Johansson and Jost, a head writer on "Saturday Night Live," first went public with their relationship in 2017 at the America Museum of Natural History Gala. They got engaged in 2019 after dating two years and quietly tied the knot in October 2020.

Jost shared the big news on his Instagram. The couple did not publicly confirm the pregnancy, but Johansson sparked pregnancy speculation by appearing via Zoom for various press engagements while promoting "Black Widow."

Johansson is already mom of 6-year-old daughter Rose, who she shares with French journalist Romain Dauriac. The former couple split in 2017 after nearly three years of marriage. Johansson was married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson posed on a red carpet in 2020. Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

When Johansson and Jost married, Meals on Wheels announced the happy news on its Instagram.

“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” the caption read. “Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”

Jost opened up about meeting Johansson for the first time on the set of SNL in 2006 when she was hosting the show.

"I remember her being beautiful, smart, sweet and intimidatingly sophisticated," he recalled in his book “A Very Punchable Face." "She had a grace and smile I've never seen in any other human.”

