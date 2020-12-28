Nick Cannon welcomes 4th child — find out the baby girl's unique name

2020 is ending on a high note for Nick Cannon, who has welcomed his second child with partner Brittany Bell.

Bell revealed on Instagram that their newest addition, a little girl named Powerful Queen Cannon, arrived last week just in time for Christmas.

“So much more to share,” Bell wrote on Friday. “All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL.”

The former Miss Arizona U.S.A, who also shares 3-year-old son Golden with Cannon, 40, included a series of family photos. In one picture, Powerful Queen sits on the lap of Cannon, who is dressed up as Santa Claus.

Bell also posted a video of Golden cuddling with his sister on her Instagram story.

“Powerful Queen,” Golden says, as he gazes adoringly at the newborn.

Cannon shares 9-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. The former spouses made a pact to stay on good terms for their kids after they separated in 2014.

“It just made us say ‘Let’s co-exist for the betterment of our children.’ We’re doing whatever we can to make sure their upbringing is as healthy as can possibly be and that we’re as healthy as we can possibly be,” Cannon told Variety in earlier this year. “And that’s where we are to this day.”

The "Masked Singer" host and Bell began dating in 2014 and welcomed Golden in 2017.

"I've always wanted five kids," he told Power 106 hosts J Cruz and Krystal Bee ahead of Golden's birth. "I wanted it to be with someone who was solid, spiritual and had the same views. "(Brittany has) been in my life. Our families grew up in the same projects together in San Diego. So, there's a lot of substance there."