It's Thanksgiving, and you know what that means...yep, the holiday season has officially begun.

With merely weeks to go before Santa and his reindeer come to town, you've probably got holiday shopping on the brain and are hoping to score a few deals on Black Friday. As you should be!

And, for many people, it's a time-honored Thanksgiving tradition to eat a big dinner with family and friends, watch a movie or two on the couch, then head out to do a little preemptive Christmas shopping.

But before you go, you just might want to double check that the stores you're hoping to visit are open on Turkey Day. That's because over the years, retailers have gone back and forth between opening their doors on Thanksgiving and remaining closed so employees can spend time with loved ones or enjoy a day of rest before the season really gets rolling.

So even though Walmart, Kohl's and other large retailers are offering special Thanksgiving store hours, many are now opting to close, waiting until the morning of Black Friday to welcome shoppers.

But what about Target? Back in 2019, stores opened at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving so that eager customers could get a jumpstart on all the deals.

But that's not the case this year. Here's what you need to know about Target's 2023 Thanksgiving store hours.

Is Target open on Thanksgiving in 2023?

In 2020, Target joined a growing list of retailers that announced they will remain closed on Thanksgiving and reopen on the following morning for Black Friday deals.

The following year, Target CEO Brian Cornell announced that stores would follow this tradition in all the years to come and told employees that they no longer had to wonder “whether this is the last Thanksgiving you’ll spend with family and friends for a while, because Thanksgiving store hours are one thing we won’t ‘get back to.’”

So, whether you’re in the market for a new TV or forgot to pick up cranberry sauce for dinner, you’ll have to look elsewhere, because Target will be closed on Thanksgiving.

According to a Target spokesperson, guests can instead, "find deals and everyday low prices at Target.com and in the Target app."

Thought Target is closed on Turkey Day, most will reopen on Friday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m. for Black Friday shopping.

Where can I find a Target near me?

Before heading out the door to Target, it's not a bad idea to confirm local store hours because you don't want to discover an empty parking lot when you arrive.

So, just to be sure, take a quick peek at Target's store locator to find not only the nearest Target, but also guarantee that you've got specific store hours for your local Target.

To save you a little extra time (and, seriously, who can't use that during the holidays?), we've got the Target store locator right here.

These stores are open on Thanksgiving 2023

While many grocers and retailers like Target are closed in observance of Thanksgiving, many others will remain open to welcome customers with last-minute needs.

Find a full list of stores open on Thanksgiving Day right here.