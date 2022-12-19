50 funny Santa jokes that are sure to sleigh the whole family

With merely days to go before Santa loads the sleigh for his midnight ride, there's not a minute to waste.

If the presents are wrapped and your Christmas ham is oven-ready, then you're well on your way.

However, if you're like everyone else, there are still last-minute gifts left to buy, cookies to bake and a Christmas playlist waiting to be made.

A sense of humor is crucial during these times and luckily, we've got all the Santa jokes you need to put the ho, ho, ho in your holiday this year.

To get you and your crew in the spirit of the season, we've put together some of our favorite Santa-themed jokes, one-liners and knock-knocks guaranteed to get everyone laughing all the way.

After all, who couldn't use a few extra chuckles around Christmastime? Especially since the most wonderful time of the year can occasionally be the most stressful, too. And really, there’s nothing like a solid dad joke or corny Christmas pun to help make bobtails bright.

One thing's for sure: This year, Santa will sleigh with all the holiday laughs — even if the joke is on him.

Santa jokes

What does Santa use to clean his sleigh? Comet.

Why does Santa use GPS? He doesn’t want to be a lost Claus.

Where does Santa stay on vacation? At a ho-ho-ho-tel.

Who says “Oh, oh, oh?” Santa Claus walking backward.

What did the ocean say when Santa flew over? Nothing. It just waved.

What do you call Santa when he’s on a break? A Santa pause.

Which of Santa’s reindeer has the best moves? Dancer.

Where does Santa store his suit? In his Claus-et.

Why is Santa so good at karate? He’s got a black belt.

What did one of Santa’s helpers say to the other? Let’s take an elfie.

What did Santa and Mrs. Claus name their daughter? Mary Christmas.

How much did Santa pay for his sleigh? Nothing. It was on the house.

Which of Santa’s reindeer has bad manners? Rude-olph.

What do you call Santa’s helpers? Subordinate Clauses.

What did Santa say after returning to the North Pole? There’s snow place like home.

What did Santa say to the comedian? You sleigh me.

How do you invite Santa to a party? You request his presents.

What do you call someone afraid of Santa? A Claus-trophic.

What’s a cat’s favorite holiday song? “Here Comes Santa Claws.”

What did Santa do when his sleigh broke down? He got it mistle-toed.

What happens when Santa gets stuck in the chimney? He gets claus-trophobia.

Santa one-liners

Who delivers presents to good baby sharks? Santa Jaws.

What do elves eat for lunch? Santa-wiches.

Who delivers gifts to dogs? Santa Paws.

What do Santa's elves drive to work? Minivans.

Where does Santa deposit checks? At the snowbank.

How can you tell Santa is near? You can feel his presents.

Why does Santa come down the chimney? It soots him.

What's Santa's favorite candy? Jolly Ranchers.

What does Santa eat for dinner at the North Pole? Chilli.

What does Santa eat for breakfast? Mistle-toast.

Why does Santa hate doing taxes? Because he's elf-employed.

Santa knock-knock jokes