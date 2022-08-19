55 Thanksgiving greetings and wishes to write in a card

Thanksgiving comes but once a year, bringing all kinds of good things like home-cooked food (we're talking about Grandma's pumpkin pie), the Macy's parade and other time-honored traditions.

Celebrated every year on the fourth Thursday in November, Thanksgiving is when we express gratitude for friends, family and the many blessings in our lives.

Spreading the love doesn't have to be complicated. In fact, it's as easy as posting a Thanksgiving message on Instagram or making a toast at the dinner table. You can also just pop a card in the mail with an inspirational Thanksgiving greeting written inside to let your loved ones know exactly how you feel.

Sending a Thanksgiving greeting to a friend? Write a quick note reminiscing about all the fun you've had together. If you're relaying salutations to a relative far away, tell them how much you wish you could be together for the holiday.

And don't forget about your coworkers. Along with family and friends, show your appreciation to business colleagues with a simple message of gratitude.

If you're hung up on what to say, we've put together a list of different Thanksgiving greetings to help get the turkey, er, ball rolling. The best part is that after receiving one of these thoughtful sentiments, they're sure to remember exactly why they're thankful for you.

Thanksgiving greetings about gratitude

There are so many reasons to be thankful this Thanksgiving and you’re one of them.

May your blessings be many, your troubles be few and your Thanksgiving be wonderful.

Thankful is what I feel every single time I think of you. Happy Thanksgiving.

Grateful, thankful, blessed — that sums up how I feel.

Kindness sows the seeds. Gratitude is the harvest. Hope your Thanksgiving overflows with both.

So many Thanksgiving memories, so grateful for all of them.

Thankful for so many things and they all begin with you.

When you’re grateful for all you have, then Thanksgiving is eternal.

Through all of life’s ups and downs, one thing has remained the same: your love and support. I couldn’t be more thankful.

Teach your children gratitude and they’ll thank you in return.

Short and sweet Thanksgiving messages

May this day and every day be filled with love, joy and happiness.

Wishing you every blessing of this bountiful season.

May the blessings of Thanksgiving fill your heart and home with joy.

Warmest Thanksgiving greetings to you and your family.

From our home to yours, Happy Thanksgiving.

May the warmth of the harvest fill your heart this season.

Sending blessings for Thanksgiving and every day.

Let joy and abundance be the blessings you celebrate this Thanksgiving.

Celebrate the little things in life and be thankful for the big ones.

Happy harvest to you and yours.

Home sweet Thanksgiving home.

Harvest wreaths, falling leaves and cozy sweaters. Ah, Thanksgiving is here.

Funny Thanksgiving greetings

Eat, drink and cranberry!

Hoping your Thanksgiving comes with a cornucopia of blessings.

Oh my, it’s the season of pleasin’ turkey and pie!

Wishing you a closet full of elastic pants this Thanksgiving.

Over the river and through the woods to Thanksgiving dinner we go.

Keep calm and eat turkey.

Pumpkin pie spice and everything nice this Thanksgiving!

Football. Turkey. Nap. Repeat.

Thanksgiving greetings for friends

Good friends, good food and good times. That’s what it’s all about. Happy Thanksgiving!

This Thanksgiving, I’m thankful for so much, including our friendship. Wishing you a wonderful day.

Thinking of you and your family today and hoping your Thanksgiving is as special as you are.

The echoes of our laughter remind me how lucky I am to have you as a friend. Happy Thanksgiving!

Friends are the family we choose. Happy Thanksgiving!

There’s nothing better than having you as a friend ... unless you brought pumpkin pie.

The greatest gift in life is friendship. I’m so thankful for yours.

One good friend is better than a thousand relatives. Happy Thanksgiving.

Life brought us together. Thanksgiving is when I remember how lucky I am that it did.

Remember the time we made margaritas on Thanksgiving? Me neither. Maybe this year?

Thanksgiving greetings for family

So thankful for the love that this family shares on Thanksgiving and always.

When it comes to families, we got the best of the bunch. Happy Thanksgiving!

Families are like turkeys, at least once a year they deserve a pardon.

There’s no greater gift than food on the table and your family sitting around it.

This family stops at turkey crossings!

Turkey, gravy and pumpkin pie. Home is where all the good smells are.

Here’s hoping that someone remembers to thaw the turkey this year!

We laugh, we cry, we argue over who has to carve the turkey, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.

Thanksgiving greetings that go the distance