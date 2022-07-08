Thanksgiving is an annual reminder to count your blessings. But really, you shouldn't wait until November to practice gratitude.

With everything happening in the world, it's easy to focus on what's wrong. By taking a moment to decompress and reflect, you'll find that there is always something to be thankful for — your health, family, stable work, long-distance friendships, the roof over your head and so on.

It's not just about the warm fuzzies; science says that being thankful is actually good for your health. "It can lower blood pressure, improve immune function and facilitate more efficient sleep," Robert A. Emmons, professor of psychology at UC Davis, told TODAY.

When your words fail you, turn to these thankful quotes from poets, former presidents and other famous figures. Some of these short messages are intended to be shared with family, friends and the people you hold dear. Others simply encourage you to find happiness right where you are.

So, step away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, and read through these quotes about thankfulness for inspiration.

“Letting go of expectation allowed me to celebrate even the smallest victories, to be utterly in the winning moment and thankful for my current state.” ― Hillary Allen, "Out and Back: A Runner’s Story of Survival and Recovery Against All Odds"

" It's a funny thing about life, once you begin to take note of the things you are grateful for, you begin to lose sight of the things that you lack." ― Germany Kent

"In your darkest hour, give thanks, for in due time, the morning will come. And it will come with a ray of sunshine." ― Michael Bassey Johnson, "Song of a Nature Lover"

"If you want to find something to be offended about, you will. If you want to find something to be thankful for, you will. You can do both at the same time." ― Bill Weller

“The extent, to which you are happy, is in direct proportion to your recognition of what you have to be thankful.” ― J.S. Felts, "Ageless Wisdom: A Treasury of Quotes to Motivate & Inspire"

“Gratitude turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos into order, confusion into clarity … it makes sense of our past, brings peace for today and creates a vision for tomorrow.” ― Melody Beattie

"The unthankful heart discovers no mercies; but the thankful heart will find, in every hour, some heavenly blessings." ― Henry Ward Beecher

"When everything else physical and mental seems to diminish, the appreciation of beauty is on the increase." ― Bernard Berenson

"Life is strange, beautiful, and terrifying… and I am thankful for every minute of it that I have had. I am thankful for every minute yet to come." ― Benjamin W. Bass, "Alone In The Light"

“ I’m just thankful for the people that never left me and equally thankful for those who did.” ― Nitya Prakash

"Something so simple, but it's important to take the time out from living and just appreciate what you've got right in front of you." ― L.A. Fiore, "Collecting the Pieces"

"Lets just be thankful that we get to be on Earth at the same time as everybody we get to meet, OK."― Jomny Sun, "Everyone's a Aliebn When Ur a Aliebn Too"

“Let gratitude be the pillow upon which you kneel to say your nightly prayer. And let faith be the bridge you build to overcome evil and welcome good.” ― Maya Angelou, "Celebrations: Rituals of Peace and Prayer"

"If the only prayer you said was thank you, that would be enough." ― Meister Eckhart

"I lie in bed at night, after ending my prayers with the words 'Ich danke dir für all das Gute und Liebe und Schöne' (Thank you, God, for all that is good and dear and beautiful). " ― Anne Frank, "The Diary of a Young Girl"

"Always be thankful for the little things... even the smallest mountains can hide the most breathtaking views!"― Nyki Mack

“We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.” ― John F. Kennedy

“When one has a grateful heart, life is so beautiful.” ― Roy T. Bennett, The Light in the Heart

“Appreciation is a wonderful thing. It makes what is excellent in others belong to us as well.” ― Voltaire

“In matters of love: When giving, be generous! When taking, be thankful!” ― Mehmet Murat ildan

"No matter how big or small the service is, always express your thanks to the person who served you." ― Mohith Agadi

" What separates privilege from entitlement is gratitude." ― Brené Brown

"By writing what I was grateful for, I learned to look for things that made me smile." ― Ranjani Rao, "Rewriting My Happily Ever After — A Memoir of Divorce and Discovery"

"When life is sweet, be thankful, and rejoice; but when bitter, be strong, and persevere." ― Matshona Dhliwayo

― Matshona Dhliwayo “Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.” ― Oprah Winfrey

“Thankfulness creates gratitude which generates contentment that causes peace.” ― Todd Stocker

"I may not be where I want to be but I'm thankful for not being where I used to be." ― Habeeb Akande

“We pray for the big things and forget to give thanks for the ordinary, small (and yet really not small) gifts.” ― Dietrich Bonhoeffer, "Life Together: The Classic Exploration of Christian Community"

“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.” ― John F. Kennedy

"Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom." ― Marcel Proust

“Great things happen to those who don’t stop believing, trying, learning, and being grateful.” ― Roy T. Bennett, "The Light in the Heart"

"One way to love yourself and take charge of your life is through the practice of gratitude. Practicing gratitude increases self-awareness." ― Veronica Smith

"Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it." — William Arthur Ward

"When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around." — Willie Nelson

"We are in a wrong state of mind if we are not in a thankful state of mind." — Charles Spurgeon

"For my part, I am almost contented just now, and very thankful. Gratitude is a divine emotion: it fills the heart, but not to bursting; it warms it, but not to fever." — Charlotte Brontë

"I can no other answer make, but, thanks, And thanks, and ever thanks." — William Shakespeare, "Twelfth Night"

"Gratitude is the inward feeling of kindness received. Thankfulness is the natural impulse to express that feeling. Thanksgiving is the following of that impulse." — Henry Van Dyke

"The more you practice the art of thankfulness, the more you have to be thankful for." — Norman Vincent Peale

"If you are really thankful, what do you do? You share." — W. Clement Stone

