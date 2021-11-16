IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Thanksgiving Recipe Finder
Every recipe you need for Thanksgiving turkey, side dishes, desserts and more!Find every recipe you need for Thanksgiving turkey, side dishes, desserts, cocktails and more!
Choose a Course
150 Results
Recipes
Keep turkey incredibly moist with herbed apricot compound butterMake this year's Thanksgiving turkey a standout with this savory buttered bird.
Recipes
Give Thanksgiving sides a Southern spin with collard greens and cornbreadServe cheesy cornbread right alongside a hearty bowl of smoky collard greens.
Recipes
Turn leftover holiday ham into a hearty spiced bean dishGive leftover ham new flavor with earthy beans, fresh veggies and smoky spices.
Recipes
Lighten up holiday desserts with this fluffy spiced squash pieThis light and fluffy squash pie has all the deep flavors of the heavier classic version.
Recipes
Assemble amazing autumn salads with fried squash, feta and hazelnutsFill fried delicata squash rings with pear, dried cherries, feta cheese and arugula for a special holiday starter.
Recipes
Pump up the flavor with this juicy, marinated Thanksgiving turkeyAlejandra Ramos makes the juiciest Thanksgiving turkey, slow roasted with an explosion of Latin-inspired flavors.
Recipes
Make savory stuffing with tangy sourdough and buttery challah breadsMake sweet and savory stuffing with apples, parsnips and challah and sourdough breads.
Recipes
Give sweet potato pie a decadent upgrade with a s'mores toppingMake sweet potato pie even sweeter with Jocelyn Delk Adams' decadent s'mores topping.
Recipes
Add a boost of flavor to turkey with an applejack brine and andouille sausageThe sugar and aromatics in the brine act as a bit of cooking insurance for a delicious turkey.
Recipes
Up the umami factor in your cornbread dressing with Spam and sun-dried tomatoesSweet corn, earthy sun-dried tomatoes and salty ham come together to create a truly memorable Thanksgiving side.
Recipes
Give creamy, cheesy mashed potatoes a kick with spicy kimchiAdding kimchi and cheese to mashed potatoes creates a ridiculously indulgent combination that will leave you craving more.
Recipes
Make 2 types of hotteok (Korean Stuffed Pancakes) for ThanksgivingThese hot, stuffed pancakes filled with gooey cinnamon, sugar, apples and nuts are sure to be a new fall favorite.
Recipes
Combine chocolate and peanut butter in one easy-to-prepare pieThere's always room for sweet, silky, cinnamon-scented chocolate and peanut butter pie.
Recipes
Joy Bauer spikes classic martinis with cranberry and lemon for the holidaysThis holiday cranberry cocktail is so festive and delightful, you'll be sipping in finesse all evening long.
Recipes
Turn leftover stuffing into easy-to-eat tots with cranberry dipping sauceThese stuffing tots are a fun way to take Thanksgiving leftovers and turn them into a new treat.
Recipes
Mix roasted Brussels sprouts with wild rice for a nourishing Thanksgiving sideBrussels sprouts, nutty wild rice, sweet maple syrup and toasty nuts make this dish perfect for any autumn celebration.
Recipes
Make the best sweet potato mash ever with the addition of plantainsMash roasted sweet potatoes and plantains together for a surprising Thanksgiving side dish.
Recipes
Top sweet spiced apple muffins with crumbly, buttery streuselThe only thing better than the scent of these warm cinnamon and apple muffins is the taste.
Recipes
How to turn store-bought biscuit dough into monkey bread muffinsButtery, nutty praline sauce makes these cinnamon-scented muffins impossible to resist.
Recipes
Joy Bauer wraps carrots in bacon and roasts them to golden perfectionCrispy, savory bacon hugging tender, caramelized carrots is a sweet and salty marvel.
Recipes
Take pecan pie to the next level with chocolate, bourbon and coconutUpgrade classic nutty pecan pie with a rich chocolate filling and sweetened coconut flakes.
Recipes
Turn leftover Thanksgiving turkey into spicy pozoleMake the most of Thanksgiving leftovers with this easy one-pot turkey, chile and hominy stew.
Recipes
Liven up your Thanksgiving turkey with fresh herbs and bright citrusMake Thanksgiving dinner quick and easy with this all-in-one turkey, gravy and stuffing recipe.
Recipes
Sohla El-Waylly dry-brines turkey overnight for the juiciest and crispiest bird everServe the perfect Thanksgiving turkey alongside rich, silky honey and thyme gravy.
Recipes
Ina Garten gives mashed potatoes an Italian twist with grated ParmesanIna Garten makes mashed potatoes incredibly creamy with half-and-half, butter and sour cream.
Recipes
Marcus Samuelsson adds peanuts and pomegranate seeds to Brussels sproutsGet your greens in on Thanksgiving with Marcus Samuelsson's glazed Brussels sprouts.
Recipes
Alexander Smalls makes Southern-style cornbread dressing with oystersAdd fresh, briny oysters to cornbread stuffing for an extra festive holiday side.
Recipes
Maya-Camille Broussard switches up sweet potato pie by adding in fried plantainsMake Thanksgiving dessert even sweet by adding plantains to classic sweet potato pie.
Recipes
'The Sioux Chef' Sean Sherman makes cranberry wojape for ThanksgivingServe homemade cranberry wojape with corn husk bread on Thanksgiving.
Recipes
Maya-Camille Broussard makes the perfect apple pieMaking an apple pie very well is the difference between a good baker and a great baker.
Recipes
Giada's poached pear crostini is the perfect fall appetizerGiada De Laurentiis' pear and ricotta crostini are the perfect thing to whip up when guests stop by.
Recipes
Martha Stewart makes fresh quince the star of this seasonal cobblerTake the humble cobbler up a notch.
Recipes
Martha Stewart gives potpie a sweet twist with juicy applesIndividual apple pies topped with golden, flaky crust are the perfect finale for a cozy fall dinner.
Recipes
Martha Stewart makes festive cranberry cake in a cast-iron skilletMartha Stewart's cranberry-studded cake is festive enough for the holiday table but comes together so easily.
Entertaining
Allspice takes this sweet potato pie to a whole other flavor levelSpice up sweet potato pie with warm cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger.
Entertaining
Combine seasonal fruit and tangy cheddar cheese in 1 delicious pieFruits, nuts and cheese bring satisfyingly complex flavor to dessert.
Entertaining
Amp up mashed potatoes with pumpkin, bacon and sageAdd sweet pumpkin puree, salty bacon bits and crispy fried sage leaves to mashed potatoes.
Eat Better TODAY
Joy Bauer makes a 'Superfood Salad' with leftover Thanksgiving ingredientsJoy Bauer packs leafy kale, shredded cabbage, grated carrots and more healthy veggies into her superfood salad.
Recipes
Make 3 savory Thanksgiving side dishes in one sheet panMake three delicious Thanksgiving sides on one sheet pan by preparing sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts and stuffed mushrooms in advance.
Lunch
Tired of turkey and stuffing sandwiches? Make banh mi insteadTransform turkey from Thanksgiving into a gorgeous sandwich with pickled veggies and a spicy mayo spread.
Recipes
Infuse classic Thanksgiving stuffing with Spanish-style chorizoThis Tapas-inspired twist on a classic style bread stuffing brings unique flavors together for a savory, spiced dish.
Dinner
Warming turkey pho is the perfect leftover mealClassic pho gets a Thanksgiving makeover with these simple leftover ingredient additions.
Eat Better TODAY
Use leftover turkey to make a refreshing chilled salad with soba noodlesThis salad is great to make in advance because the flavors continue to develop and get better over time.
Recipes
Transform traditional Caesar salad with grilled broccoliThis inventive Caesar salad, which borrows ideas from three different countries, is a great way to serve broccoli.
Recipes
Can't stand crust? Enjoy this light and airy pumpkin pie mouseThis make-ahead recipe is quick, easy and tastes just like a pumpkin pie ... but you don't have to turn on your oven to make it!
Desserts
This gluten-free apple pie is full of fall flavorThis pie has all of the classic flavors of fall without gluten or refined sugar.
Entertaining
Make sweet potato, pecan and pumpkin pie with just 1 sheet panTurn three classic Thanksgiving desserts into one giant sheet-pan pie.
Entertaining
Infuse even more flavor into creamed corn with this surprising ingredientFresh scallions and crumbled chips add a satisfying crunch to velvety creamed corn.
Entertaining
This 1 surprising ingredient takes mashed potatoes over the topMake a baked potato casserole with crunchy breadcrumb topping for Thanksgiving.
Entertaining
Use up the last bits of cereal boxes to make this tasty snack mixMake your own snack mix at home with crunchy cereal, candied nuts, bold spices and dried blueberries.
Entertaining
Make individual snack boards for a safe Thanksgiving starterSet up personal-sized charcuterie and cheese boards for a socially distant celebration.
Recipes
Use leftover turkey to make an easy frittata for breakfastThis easy recipe takes leftover turkey and incorporates it into a fluffy frittata with fresh veggies and cheese.
Recipes
Turn leftover turkey into a savory soup with fresh veggiesMake a hearty, healthy turkey soup using leftover Thanksgiving ingredients.
Dinner
Make crispy turkey nuggets with leftovers from your holiday birdThe rich flavor of dark meat turkey is perfect for making tasty nuggets that kids — and — grown-ups will love.
Entertaining
Serve an effervescent cranberry and orange cocktail with Thanksgiving dinnerThis super seasonal cranberry sipper makes celebrating the holidays all the more special.
Entertaining
Seasonal pumpkin and apples come together for a pie recipe from 1670This flavorful fall pie dates back to the 1600s and is filled with seasonal sweet pumpkin and tart apples.
Entertaining
Sandra Lee makes terrific roast turkey with stuffing and gravy for ThanksgivingSandra Lee serves up buttery turkey with cornbread stuffing and homemade gravy for Thanksgiving.
Dinner
Sandra Lee turns Thanksgiving leftovers into personal shepherd's piesMake individual turkey shepherd's pies with Thanksgiving leftovers.
Entertaining
Sandra Lee uses only 4 ingredients to make perfect mashed potatoesSandra Lee makes perfect holiday-worthy mashed potatoes with just four ingredients — including sour cream.
Entertaining
Spice up the holidays with Sandra Lee's fall-inspired cocktailSandra Lee makes the Fall holidays more festive with pumpkin spice martinis.
Desserts
Sandra Lee gives cupcakes a seasonal makeover with pumpkin pie spiceEnd Thanksgiving dinner on a sweet note with pumpkin spice-maple cupcakes.
Entertaining
Skip the green beans and make this broccoli and cheddar casserole for ThanksgivingThis simple vegetable dish that's also ooey, gooey, cheesy and crispy.
Entertaining
Give classic green bean casserole a modern update this ThanksgivingCrunchy, creamy green bean casserole is perfect for Thanksgiving, but easy enough for any weeknight.
Recipes
Make cheesy, Italian manicotti for the holidaysThis homemade manicotti from Kim Bacari's grandmother is savory, rich and comforting for any holiday meal.
Recipes
Make this festive cranberry-orange upside-down cake for the holidaysMake this eye-catching upside down cake from Kristen Kish's sous chef, Robeisy Sanchez, originally adapted from Cook's Illustrated.
Entertaining
Ree Drummond makes cornbread even better with chiles and cheeseEnjoy cornbread any time of the day with The Pioneer Woman's flavorful cornbread muffins.
Dinner
Use leftover Thanksgiving turkey to make a creamy Alfredo pasta bakeMake the most of Thanksgiving leftovers with this quick and easy turkey pasta bake.
Entertaining
Tia Mowry upgrades cornbread with bacon fat, cheddar cheese and honeyGive classic cornbread a flavor upgrade with some surprising sweet and savory ingredients.
Recipes
Aarón Sánchez makes a spicy Brussels sprout salad for a lively Thanksgiving sideThis salad gets right down to it, utilizing beautiful produce and layering flavors that could satisfy even the most carnivorous guest.
Recipes
Make Andrew Zimmern's curry carrot soup for ThanksgivingI love this creamy coconut and carrot soup with warm spices like sambal oelek and shrimp paste, which adds savory depth.
Recipes
Make Isaac Toups' slow-cooked brisket instead of turkey for ThanksgivingBreak away from the classic Thanksgiving turkey and make a slow-cooked brisket for the holiday instead.
Dinner
Enrich the flavor of roast turkey breast with fresh herbs and garlicDon't wait until Thanksgiving to enjoy roast turkey with homemade gravy.
Dinner
Turn leftover turkey into a tasty salad with cranberries and celeryGive leftover turkey new life in a satisfying 5-ingredient salad perfect for sandwiches or on its own.
Desserts
'Makes me nostalgic': Dylan Dreyer loves to make 'Big Apple Dumplings' for her familyThis dumpling recipe was a winner in the Better Homes and Gardens October 1950 Cooks Round Table.
Desserts
Make these pumpkin pie bars when you don't want to make a whole pieThese little squares deliver big on dessert magic.
Dinner
Turn acorn squash into a velvety soup topped with crunchy croutonsTop creamy acorn squash soup with homemade Parmesan and herb croutons.
Dinner
Stuff seasonal acorn squash with healthy grains, apples and chorizoFill flavorful roasted acorn squash with chorizo and apple rice stuffing for a seasonal fall dinner.
Desserts
Don't save pecan pie just for the holidays — serve it all year longClassic pecan pie with a perfectly flaky crust, sweet filling and crunchy nuts is always a special treat.
Recipes
The secret to making perfect mashed potatoes, revealedKatie Lee's decadent mashed potatoes are a holiday dinner-worthy side dish.
Entertaining
Top sweet potato casserole with toasty oats and fluffy marshmallowsMake sweet potato casserole even better with a crisp crumble topping.
Desserts
Add maple syrup to classic pecan pie for extra sweetnessGive pecan pie a sweet upgrade for the holidays by adding a touch of maple syrup.
Desserts
Bake up a perfectly sweet and subtly spiced sweet potato pieThis incredible sweet potato pie recipe dates all the way back to the 1800s.
Entertaining
Take your mac and cheese to the next level with Goldfish crackersAdding the Goldfish topping gives it that extra cheddar crunch and gets the kids excited.
Eat Better TODAY
Joy Bauer gives muffins fresh fall flavor with oranges and cranberriesCranberries add tartness while oranges bring natural sweetness to Joy Bauer's easy-to-make muffins.
Entertaining
Take your cranberry sauce to the next level by throwing in applesAnthony Scotto changes up Thanksgiving cranberry sauce by using dried berries and fresh apples.
Entertaining
Wow holiday guests with an easy, cheesy crab dipCreamy crab dip tastes like it took hours to prepare, but this quick recipe comes together in under 30 minutes.
Entertaining
Serve butternut squash casserole with a fruity compote for ThanksgivingChange up your usual sweet potato casserole with butternut squash topped with marshmallows and a fruit compote.
Entertaining
Turn leftover cornbread stuffing into crispy bitesEnjoy dressing for more than just one day with these easy and delicious appetizer bites.
Entertaining
Top tender collard greens with crispy pork belly for a smoky finishCook collard greens low and slow to make them perfectly tender.
Entertaining
Pimento cheese and pineapple merge in this super Southern casseroleThis quintessential South Carolina dish was at every Thanksgiving and church gathering for as long as I, or my great aunt, can remember.
Lunch
Use leftover Thanksgiving meat to make Philly cheesesteaksIndulge, Philadelphia style, by stacking leftover Thanksgiving meats with sweet and spicy peppers, onions and Cheez Whiz.
Entertaining
Use leftover squash to make a melty casserole with Swiss cheeseUse tender Mississippi yellow squash in a ooey-gooey casserole with Swiss cheese for Thanksgiving.
Desserts
Sunny Anderson turns apple pie into bite-sized fritters on ThanksgivingTurn a classic Oklahoma apple pie into convenient little fritters with these bite-sized fried apple pies.
Entertaining
Crispy, fried sauerkraut balls are an Ohio Thanksgiving classicThese awesome fritters made from sauerkraut and meat and fried in a crispy shell hail from Akron, Ohio. They're totally worth a trip.
Desserts
Flavor this creamy, airy Italian dessert with Nebraskan Butter BrickleKeen to put her Italian heritage’s twist on Nebraskan butter brickle, chef Catherine De Orio uses it in her holiday semifreddo.
Desserts
These rich, bourbon-filled chocolate pecan pie bars are perfect for ThanksgivingA chocolaty, bourbon-y pecan pie with a graham cracker crust, this Kentucky dessert is richer than the winner of the Derby.
Recipes
Combine Georgia peaches with salty peanuts in these cobbler muffinsThe kitchen hack is in this recipe making Georgia peach cobbler in muffin tins, which makes it easy to serve this dish individually.
Cook Smarter
Give your holiday leftovers new life by grilling them on skewersThis recipe is also a great way to do some grilling in the wintertime!
Desserts
Trade pecan or pumpkin pies for 1 filled with Texas dewberriesWhile most people have traditional pecan pie on Thanksgiving, my family always makes a dewberry pie from local Texas dewberries.
Recipes
Local Jersey corn and tomatoes taste extra juicy in this cheesy confitNew Jersey is known for its corn and tomatoes. This dish is full of local, abundant ingredients and has a surprisingly sweet flavor.
Recipes
Italian finger sandwiches make fun Thanksgiving appetizersThis finger sandwich is the perfect starter for the holidays. The meat, bread and veggies all locally sourced from Utah, bring savory flavors.
Recipes
Decorate sugar cookies to look like adorable little Thanksgiving piesWashington is known for their apples. One fall, I turned our love for apple pie into a little apple pie sugar cookie.
Recipes
Taste the tropics with this traditional Hawaiian lilikoi-mango chiffon pieThis recipe is a total throwback to the first time I went to Hawaii with my wife and we had traditional lilikoi chiffon pie.
Recipes
Savory and sweet collide in these macarons inspired by South DakotaThese South Dakota-inspired macarons are a wonderful surprise at any party. They taste like the last bite of your Thanksgiving meal.
Recipes
Stuff pork chops with cornbread-chorizo stuffing and top with cherry glazeThese pork chops highlight the flavors of New Mexico with chipotle peppers and chorizo and the age-old tradition of Thanksgiving stuffing.
Recipes
Make creamy Alaskan scallops as a fresh holiday appetizerAlaskan scallops are known for being large, tender and buttery and make a beautiful dish for holidays and dinner parties.
Entertaining
Make traditional stuffing with fresh herbs for ThanksgivingHave homemade stuffing with sage, rosemary and thyme on your Thanksgiving table.
Entertaining
Slather sweet sorghum butter on warm cornbread for a Southern treatServe fresh from the oven cornbread with homemade whipped sorghum butter on the side.
Recipes
Give your Thanksgiving bird a punch of flavor from Alabama and ChinaBarbecued meats are a huge part of Alabama cooking, so it's only natural the Thanksgiving turkey should have some of that smoky flavor.
Recipes
Crispy potatoes tossed in cheesy herbs are perfect for ThanksgivingThis dish is a simple side dish celebrating Basque Country heritage and utilizing Idaho's most famous ingredient.
Entertaining
Martha's changes up pumpkin pie with Chinese 5-spice powderMartha Stewart makes pumpkin pie with a special spice blend and a fun phyllo crust for Thanksgiving dessert.
Entertaining
Make the perfect Thanksgiving turkey with Martha Stewart's go-to recipeCook the best Thanksgiving turkey ever with Martha Stewart's smart tips and simple techniques.
Entertaining
Make homemade apple pie even better with this simple trickBake a delicious, seasonal apple pie for your holiday gathering.
Recipes
What's better than hot, spiced cider during the holidays?Cozy and warming, spiced apple cider is the ultimate cold weather beverage to warm up the whole family.
Recipes
Spice up hot chocolate with this delicious homemade recipe — rum optional!Creamy hot chocolate gets a spicy kick from a touch of nutmeg. Adding a bit of rum turns a kid-friendly treat into a more adult beverage.
Recipes
Make a light, seasonal Brussels sprouts salad in just 15 minutesRaw, shaved Brussels sprouts come together with walnuts and a sharp cheese in this lemony salad.
Entertaining
Roast the perfect Thanksgiving turkey with flavorful herbed butterMake the perfect turkey for Thanksgiving with this moist, juicy meat and crispy browned skin.
Entertaining
Use up leftover Thanksgiving turkey to make barbecue pizzaCrispy, sweet and slightly spicy, this pizza is by far the best use of leftover Thanksgiving turkey.
Dinner
Bake cheesy potato gratin in individual ramekins for easy servingSunny Anderson tops her individual potato ramekins with crispy bacon, fresh scallions and a drizzle of sour cream.
Dinner
Pair Sunny Anderson's easy 5-ingredient roasted potatoes with any mealRoast potatoes on a bed of fresh rosemary and thyme to infuse them with plenty of herbaceous flavor.
Entertaining
Serve butternut squash soup in mini roasted pumpkinsAdd sweet ingredients to savory butternut squash soup for a delicious balance of flavors.
Entertaining
Toss roasted beets with crunchy quinoa and queso frescoAdd crunch to tender roasted beets with toasted quinoa and crispy sunflower seeds.
Recipes
Add zesty orange and toasty walnuts to classic cranberry sauceDress up cranberry sauce for the holidays with crunchy walnuts and sweet oranges.
Dinner
Make vegetarian 'meatballs' with walnuts, cranberries and cheeseTop mushroom and sage pasta with nutty walnut "meatballs" for a flavorful fall dinner.
Entertaining
Serve savory panzanella salad for an flavorful Thanksgiving starterToss butternut squash with crunchy breadcrumbs, Brussels sprouts and tomatoes for an easy autumn salad.
Entertaining
Al Roker makes sweet and spicy cornbread in a cast-iron skilletCook cornbread in a cast-iron skillet for perfectly crispy edges all around.
Entertaining
Elizabeth Heiskell makes pecan pie even better with chocolate and bourbonGive pecan pie an unexpected twist for Thanksgiving with chocolate chips and a splash of bourbon.
Entertaining
Elizabeth Heiskell uses this pillowcase trick to make the best turkey everThis clever cooking technique keeps turkey moist, juicy, flavorful and gives it perfectly crispy skin.
Entertaining
Dylan tops roasted Brussels sprouts with crunchy walnuts and ParmCheesy Parmesan, crispy bacon and toasty walnuts make Brussels sprouts a stand-out side dish.
Entertaining
Make biscuits even better with creamy peanut butter and sweet pumpkinFluffy biscuits get a flavor boost from pumpkin puree and peanut butter.
Dinner
Make a Midwestern-style hotdish with wild rice and leftover turkeyCook up a comforting turkey casserole with wild rice, cranberry sauce and stuffing.
Dinner
Give turkey tacos zesty flavor with creamy tahini and spicy zhoug sauceTurn leftover turkey into tasty tacos with hot jalapeño sauce and warm spices.
Dinner
Glaze turkey with pomegranate molasses for a sweet finishMake roast turkey without stuffing your oven with a split breast and drumsticks.
Recipes
Enjoy pumpkin cheesecake year-round with this easy, no-bake recipeGive that fall favorite pumpkin flavor a little love throughout the year with this gorgeous, no-bake cheesecake recipe.
Recipes
Use the classic flavor of spinach and artichoke dip in bite-sized puffsThis recipe for spinach and artichoke dip baked into mini puff pastry bites is perfect for parties.
Entertaining
Got leftover turkey? Make Siri Daly's easy enchiladasUse your leftover holiday turkey to make this easy enchilada casserole recipe from Siri Daly.
Recipes
Add pomegranate seeds to Brussels sprouts for a pretty presentationGaby Dalkin's Brussels sprouts recipe calls for pomegranate seeds for a pop of color and bright flavor.
Recipes
Dress up broccoli and squash salad with sunflower seeds and pomegranatePomegranate seeds and candied sunflower seeds liven up a broccoli, delicata squash and rice salad.
Breakfast
Use up leftover holiday ham in Siri Daly's easy breakfast casseroleIf you have leftover ham from Christmas, Easter or any other occasion, make Siri Daly's easy ham and vegetable casserole recipe.
Eat Better TODAY
Joy Bauer's 5-ingredient banana cream pie shots keep holiday dessert lightThis is one of my go-to recipes when I have ripened bananas in the house. My kids gobble them up.
Eat Better TODAY
Joy Bauer's pumpkin pie shots let you have you pie and eat it, tooThe best part? Each pie shot is only 30 calories a piece. Bottoms up!
Recipes
Make Patti LaBelle's sweet potato pie recipe at homeSinger Patti LaBelle's sweet potato pie may be sold out in stores but Today.com got the recipe
Recipes
Gigi Butler shares her great-great grandmother's pumpkin bread recipeGigi Butler, of Gigi's Cupcakes, shares the easy pumpkin bread recipe that was passed down from her great-great grandmother.
Entertaining
Get creative for your next party with this show-stopping crudités gardenThis edible terrarium filled with "soil" made from black olive breadcrumbs and vegetables will be the hit of your next party.
Desserts
Curtis Stone adds cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg to apple pie for a warm, spiced flavorApple pie gets even more warm and comforting with cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. Don't forget the vanilla ice cream, though.
Entertaining
Give stuffing an Italian twist with rice, sausage and melty mozzarellaSavory sausage, melty mozzarella and fluffy rice give Thanksgiving stuffing an Italian twist.
Entertaining
Here's a simple-yet-impressive shaved Brussels sprout salad you'll keep on repeatServe up a simple-to-assemble shaved Brussels sprout salad to kick off your Thanksgiving.
Recipes
Al makes his mom's marshmallow-topped sweet potato poon for ThanksgivingAl Roker makes his mom's famous sweet potato casserole topped with toasted marshmallows for Thanksgiving.