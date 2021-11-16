Turkey is universally known as a Thanksgiving staple, but it has also been known to lack flavor and be on the dry side. Over the past years, I've concluded that many home cooks are simply overthinking the turkey-cooking process. Getting the perfect turkey on your dinner table is simpler than you think! No, you don't need to baste every 30 minutes — all you need is a heavy sprinkle of salt and pepper and my apricot-herb compound butter. So, if you've been skipping out on turkey because of its dry and flavorless reputation, I urge you to give it another chance with this foolproof recipe.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 325 F.

2.

Place the turkey breast, skin-side up, in a roasting pan, or if necessary, directly on a baking tray. Pat the turkey dry with a paper towel and season it evenly with salt and pepper.

3.

In a medium-sized bowl, mix together the softened butter, grated garlic, paprika, chopped sage leaves, tarragon, thyme, ground mustard and apricot jam. Once the ingredients have been mixed thoroughly, evenly coat the turkey breast with the butter.

4.

Place the turkey into the oven and bake for 1¾ to 2 hours, or until the thickest part of the turkey reaches an internal temperature of 165 F and is golden-brown. If the turkey begins to brown too quickly, loosely cover the turkey with foil and continue cooking.

5.

Once finished cooking, remove from the oven, spoon the pan juices over the turkey, and brush on the remaining apricot jam. Allow the turkey to rest for 20 minutes before slicing.