Swap option: If allergic to tree nuts, you can try this recipe with unsalted peanuts.

Technique tip: Don't place the pie in the oven until the pecans have risen to the top and coat the surface of the pie's filling. To store the pie, cover with plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator for up to 7 days or in the freezer for 60 days.

A popular dessert at Thanksgiving, this pie is an interpretation of a beloved classic, rich in chocolate filling with nutty undertones from the pecans and sweetened coconut flakes. In other words, it's an absolute dream.

Preparation

1.

Set the rack in the center position and preheat oven to 325 F.

2.

Lightly dust the counter with flour and roll out one disk of crust until it is about 12 inches in diameter. Carefully transfer the crust to a 9-inch pie pan. Roll the overhanging dough to the edge of the pie plate and crimp. Set aside.

3.

In a large mixing bowl, lightly whisk the eggs until they're light and frothy. Add the sugar, corn syrup, dark chocolate sauce, vanilla extract, salt and bourbon, whisking just until the ingredients come together. Do not over-mix. Sift in the 1 tablespoon flour and fold it into the batter. Using a spoon or silicone spatula, fold in the pecans and the sweetened coconut.

4.

Slowly and continuously pour the batter into the crust. If you stop while pouring the batter, the pecans will get pushed to the side and your pie filling will have pockets without pecans. Wait a moment to let the pecans rise to the top, then bake the pie on the middle rack of the oven until the center slightly jiggles, about 1 hour and 5 minutes.

5.

Remove the pie from the oven and allow it to cool for 1 to 2 hours before slicing.