Green Beans with Shallots and Bacon

TODAY Table is sponsored by Walmart. Our editors independently created this recipe. If you purchase the ingredients through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4
Ingredients
- 3 slices bacon, roughly chopped
- 1 large shallot, minced
- 1 pound green beans, trimmed and cut into halves or thirds
- salt and pepper, if desired
Fulfilled by
Chef notes
Green beans don't need much to make them taste better, but who can say no to bacon?
Preparation
- Cook the bacon in a large skillet or high-sided saucepan over medium heat until the bacon is crispy and has rendered its fat, about 8 minutes. Scoop the bacon bits out of the pan and reserve in a serving bowl.
- Add the shallot to the pan and cook until translucent and just starting to brown, about 3 minutes.
- Stir in the green beans to coat in the shallot and bacon fat. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the green beans are tender, about 8-10 minutes.
- Toss the green beans and shallot with the reserved bacon and add salt and pepper to taste. (You may not need much salt, depending on the saltiness of your bacon.) Serve warm.