IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 women-founded businesses to shop for jewelry, hair care and more

Green Beans with Shallots and Bacon

COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(4)
Green Beans with Shallots and Bacon
Casey Barber

TODAY Table is sponsored by Walmart. Our editors independently created this recipe. If you purchase the ingredients through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Casey Barber
COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(4)

Ingredients

  • 3 slices bacon, roughly chopped
  • 1 large shallot, minced
  • 1 pound green beans, trimmed and cut into halves or thirds
  • salt and pepper, if desired

Fulfilled byWalmart Logo

Chef notes

Green beans don't need much to make them taste better, but who can say no to bacon? 

Preparation

  1. Cook the bacon in a large skillet or high-sided saucepan over medium heat until the bacon is crispy and has rendered its fat, about 8 minutes. Scoop the bacon bits out of the pan and reserve in a serving bowl.
  2. Add the shallot to the pan and cook until translucent and just starting to brown, about 3 minutes.
  3. Stir in the green beans to coat in the shallot and bacon fat. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the green beans are tender, about 8-10 minutes.
  4. Toss the green beans and shallot with the reserved bacon and add salt and pepper to taste. (You may not need much salt, depending on the saltiness of your bacon.) Serve warm.
Green Beans with Shallots and Bacon

Recipe Tags

5 or less ingredients EasyPaleoTODAY TableThanksgivingSide dishes

More Side dishesSee All

French Onion Mac and Cheese

Garlic Sautéed Bok Choy

Slow-Braised Mustard Greens

Instant Pot Rice

Cheesy Potato Gratin

Butternut Squash and Brussels Sprout Panzanella

Tostones with Mayo-Ketchup

Long Island City, New York, December 13, 2021 (NBC/Today.com/Today All Day): Starting From Scratch - Elizabeth Heiskell teaches Savannah Guthrie how to cook. Photo by Lanna Apisukh.

Potato-Cauli Mash with Yogurt and Chives

The Easiest Potato Latkes

Seasoned Rice Stuffing