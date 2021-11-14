Growing up, one of the best things my mother would make for Thanksgiving was her stuffing. The only thing was that she used whole wheat sandwich bread, which is kind of basic (no offense, Mom, I still love you!). While I still adore that dish, I wanted to kick it up a notch by using more flavorful breads like sourdough and soft, fluffy challah. The only thing I did keep was her secret ingredient, which is apples. The fruit adds such a gorgeous sweetness, making this a fantastic side for any meal.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 300 F. Combine the sourdough and challah bread pieces on a sheet pan and bake until dry and crisp, about 15 to 20 minutes. Let cool. Raise the oven temperature to 375 F.

2.

Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large skillet. Add the leeks with a heavy pinch of salt and pepper and cook until jammy, about 10 minutes. Stir in the carrots, celery and parsnips and cook until softened but still slightly crisp, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the sage, thyme and garlic and continue to cook until fragrant for about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and season again with salt and pepper. Let vegetable mixture cool before using so as not to curdle the eggs in the next step.

3.

In a large bowl, toss the toasted bread with the vegetables, almonds, parsley and fold in the apples. Season with two heavy pinches of salt and pepper. Add heavy cream and eggs and mix thoroughly to combine.

4.

Transfer wet stuffing mixture to a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish. Bake until golden and set, about 50 to 60 minutes.

5.

Remove from the oven and let cool for about 10 minutes before serving. Enjoy!