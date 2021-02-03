Make sushi, steak and seafood at home with these foolproof Valentine's Day meal kits

Valentine's Day may look a little different this year due to the pandemic but that doesn't mean you still can't share a romantic dinner for two right in the comfort of your own home. Instead of trying to execute a complicated recipe, why not try one of the many amazing meal kits available to turn up the romance? From steak to sushi to vegetarian options, there's a meal kit for every couple. Read on to discover a few that will make your at-home Valentine's Day a night to remember.

If you can't make it to a restaurant this February 14, simply order a Valentine's Day dinner box like this one which includes the lamb accompanied by an herbes de Provence and mustard jus and a savory, creamy and festive potato, red beet and Gruyère gratin. Other options include red beet gnocchi and surf and turf. Dinners arrive cold on February 12 and need to be reheated and delivery is to areas in the Northeast. Add a pair of Valentine's blackout cakes to your order for a sweet finish.

Chris Montgomery / Baldor Specialty Foods

Salpicón, a regional dish from Central and South America of crumbled, ground or shredded beef gets a new twist with crumbed Impossible™ Burger in this fun kit from Goldbelly Featuring pinto bean puree, Guajillo sofrito, guacamole, pickled onions and arbol salsa this $79 kit is sure to set you up for a spicy night!

This DIY kit for two from Goldbelly is a delicious meal and a fun project all in one! Enjoy assembling 4-5 rolls with your loved one and then indulge in grade “A” tuna, Norwegian salmon, ebi shrimp and Japanese hamachi. The kit costs $129, but you can also add on the Starter Sushi Making Kit which includes 2 ceramic sushi plates, 2 soy sauce dishes and 2 bamboo chopsticks to add to your presentation.

This shucking kit includes Eros, Love Point and Aphrodite oysters for the ultimate aphrodisiac! Kit costs $112 and includes 18 oysters, a specialty mignonette and a complete shucking kit with knife and gloves. Don't worry if you're uninitiated — the kit also comes with a diagram and access to a how-to shuck video.

For the meat lovers, you can't go wrong with a customizable dinner from Chef David Rose that will definitely turn up the romance. This kit costs $169.99 and includes filet mignon, lobster tails, sides and for a decadent dessert, chocolate soufflés!

If your relationship is new, or you're just looking to rekindle the flame, Martha Stewart has you covered with her homemade risotto dish. From Martha & Marley Spoon, a subscription service, this kit has all the ingredients you need to make a decadent yet no-fuss dinner.

Murray's knows that the way to anyone's heart is through cheese! This box costs $95 and contains Murray's young Manchego, Piedras de Chocolate, Kalamata olives and more. You supply the red wine and remember — it's OK to be a little cheesy on Valentine's Day!

Like many restaurants, Portale is currently closed for dine-in service, but they will reopen on Valentine's Day and are offering meal boxes for pickup or local delivery in New York City. Try the Valentine's Day box for two ($150) which includes Parker rolls, salad, ravioli, rack of lamb, tiramisu and biscotti. Don't forget to add their to-go cocktails to your order — the Negroni Portale ($25) is the perfect pairing.

Not in New York? Check with your own local restaurants to see if they're offering Valentine's Day meal kits this year.