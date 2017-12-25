Food

Give yourself the gift of gingerbread hot chocolate, peppermint bark and more

TODAY

Chef Zane Holmquist is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to show off a few of his fun holiday drinks and snacks. He shows us how to prepare swirled peppermint bark with white and dark chocolate, sweet and salty caramel popcorn, hot chocolate with gingerbread and a creamy maple syrup and rye cocktail.

Peppermint bark, gingerbread hot chocolate: How to make these holiday treats

Peppermint bark, gingerbread hot chocolate: How to make these holiday treats

Marbled Peppermint Bark
Zane Holmquist's Marbled Peppermint Bark
Get the recipe

This colorful bark is bursting with chocolate and mint flavors. It is also quick and easy to put together and makes a great holiday gift.

Scotcharoo Caramel Corn
Zane Holmquist's Scotcharoo Caramel Corn
Get the recipe

Peanuts, pretzels, butterscotch and peanut butter chips make this the ultimate caramel corn. It will satisfy all your salty, sweet and crunchy cravings.

Gingerbread Hot Chocolate
Zane Holmquist's Gingerbread Hot Chocolate
Get the recipe

Combine the rich creaminess of hot chocolate with the warm spices of gingerbread into one delicious drink.

Vermont Sleigh Ride Cocktail
Egg nog
Get the recipe

Take one sip and your taste buds will be transported to a snowy mountainside lodge with a warm fire roaring inside. This cozy cocktail is like curing up under a warm blanket during winter in drink form.

If you like those Christmas treats, you should also try these:

Warm Caramel Apple Cocktail
Get the recipe
Dark Chocolate Almond Bark with Cherries and Ginger
Get the recipe

