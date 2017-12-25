Give yourself the gift of gingerbread hot chocolate, peppermint bark and more

share tweet pin email

Chef Zane Holmquist is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to show off a few of his fun holiday drinks and snacks. He shows us how to prepare swirled peppermint bark with white and dark chocolate, sweet and salty caramel popcorn, hot chocolate with gingerbread and a creamy maple syrup and rye cocktail.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Peppermint bark, gingerbread hot chocolate: How to make these holiday treats Play Video - 6:48 Peppermint bark, gingerbread hot chocolate: How to make these holiday treats Play Video - 6:48

This colorful bark is bursting with chocolate and mint flavors. It is also quick and easy to put together and makes a great holiday gift.

Peanuts, pretzels, butterscotch and peanut butter chips make this the ultimate caramel corn. It will satisfy all your salty, sweet and crunchy cravings.

Combine the rich creaminess of hot chocolate with the warm spices of gingerbread into one delicious drink.

Take one sip and your taste buds will be transported to a snowy mountainside lodge with a warm fire roaring inside. This cozy cocktail is like curing up under a warm blanket during winter in drink form.

If you like those Christmas treats, you should also try these: