IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bloody Mary Dip with Focaccia Skewers

SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(19)

Mary McCartney shares holiday cocktail and snack recipes

Dec. 2, 202105:13
Mary McCartney
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(19)

Ingredients

Dip
  • 14 ounces tomato passata or tomato sauce
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon vegan Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon celery salt
  • 2 ounces vodka (optional)
  • 1 dash hot sauce, such as Tabasco, to taste
    • Skewers
  • 20 small pimento-stuffed green olives
  • 3 ribs celery, strings peeled away and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 6 ounces good-quality store-bought focaccia, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

    • Chef notes

    These inventive bites turn a classic bloody mary cocktail into a delectable appetizer. They're a refreshing departure from the usual party fare, are so fun to dip and they're vegan-friendly.

    Preparation

    For the dip:

    Put the tomato passata, oil, tomato paste, vinegar, Worcestershire, celery salt, vodka, if using, and hot sauce into a medium sauté pan or saucepan over medium heat and simmer until warmed through, about 5 minutes.

    For the skewers:

    Thread an olive, piece of celery and cube of focaccia onto each cocktail skewer.

    To serve:

    Pour the dip into a serving bowl, place on a board and arrange the dipping skewers next to it. The dip can be served warm or at room temperature.

    Bloody Mary Dip with Focaccia Skewers

    Recipe Tags

    EasyEntertainingPartyQuickVeganVegetarianAppetizersDips and Spreads

    More AppetizersSee All

    Whipped Feta with Quick-Pickled Vegetables

    Mini Corn Dog Muffins

    Pretzel Bites

    Sausage-and-Pepper-Stuffed Mushrooms

    Kimbap (Gimbap)

    Baked Strawberries & Goat Cheese

    Garden Focaccia

    Asparagus tart

    Valerie Bertinelli's Asparagus, Herb and Goat Cheese Tart

    Guava-Glazed Chicken Wings

    Joy Bauer's Pineapple-Avocado Salsa

    Joy Bauer's Pineapple-Avocado Salsa