These inventive bites turn a classic bloody mary cocktail into a delectable appetizer. They're a refreshing departure from the usual party fare, are so fun to dip and they're vegan-friendly.

Preparation

For the dip:

Put the tomato passata, oil, tomato paste, vinegar, Worcestershire, celery salt, vodka, if using, and hot sauce into a medium sauté pan or saucepan over medium heat and simmer until warmed through, about 5 minutes.

For the skewers:

Thread an olive, piece of celery and cube of focaccia onto each cocktail skewer.

To serve:

Pour the dip into a serving bowl, place on a board and arrange the dipping skewers next to it. The dip can be served warm or at room temperature.