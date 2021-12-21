Growing up, my family always made desserts together during the holiday and one of my favorite recipes was gingerbread. These cookies are an ode to that Christmas classic. My recipe uses zesty lemon for a unique twist on the flavor profile that results in crunchy, crinkly cookies with a soft, chewy center.

Preparation

1.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, ginger, cinnamon, baking soda, cardamom and salt until combined. Set aside.

2.

In the bowl of your stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, add butter and both sugars and mix for 3 minutes or until light and fluffy.

3.

Turn speed down to low and add the egg yolk, lemon zest and vanilla and mix until well incorporated.

4.

Add molasses and mix thoroughly. Then add flour mixture in three increments and mix until just combined. Scrape the bottom of the bowl as needed to combine all ingredients into a soft dough.

5.

Tightly cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate dough for 1 hour.

6.

While the cookies chill, preheat oven to 375 F and line a baking sheet with a sheet of parchment and set aside.

7.

Once the dough has been refrigerated, pour powdered sugar into a separate bowl.

8.

Use a tablespoon-sized cookie scoop or spoon to measure out dough into balls. Using cold hands, roll dough into a ball using your palms. Next, thoroughly roll the cookie ball in powdered sugar to coat and place on the prepared cookie sheet. Repeat with remaining dough and place cookies two inches apart as they will spread while baking.

9.

Bake one sheet at a time for 10 to 12 minutes until cookies are puffy and cracked with a soft center.

10.

Cool cookies on the baking sheet for at least 5 minutes so they can set, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

11.

Repeat steps 8 through 10 until all cookies are baked and enjoy.