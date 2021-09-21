Chef notes

This recipe is from Calvin's great-great grandmother. These zucchini fritters are nothing fancy but they're the perfect finger-food snack. They're super easy with few ingredients and the perfect way to use up that extra zucchini you have lying around. They're delicious warm and also served at room temperature. My boys absolutely love them, and they're even better dipped in marinara or applesauce.

I’m sharing even more of my favorite veggie-packed recipes on my new TODAY All Day show "Dylan Dishes: Cooking with Cal."