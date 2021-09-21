IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dylan's Zucchini Fritters

Crispy zucchini fritters with egg, flour and onion.
Dylan Dreyer
Ingredients

  • 2-3 zucchini, grated
  • 2 tablespoons grated onion
  • a few pinches of salt
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon oregano
  • 1/2 cup grated Romano cheese
  • freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • olive oil, for frying

    • Chef notes

    This recipe is from Calvin's great-great grandmother. These zucchini fritters are nothing fancy but they're the perfect finger-food snack. They're super easy with few ingredients and the perfect way to use up that extra zucchini you have lying around. They're delicious warm and also served at room temperature. My boys absolutely love them, and they're even better dipped in marinara or applesauce.

    I’m sharing even more of my favorite veggie-packed recipes on my new TODAY All Day show "Dylan Dishes: Cooking with Cal."

    Preparation

    1.

    Place the shredded zucchini and onion in a colander. Press as much water out as you can. Sprinkle with salt then let sit and drain for about an hour. Squeeze out the rest of the water.

    2.

    Add the drained zucchini mixture to a bowl and mix in flour, oregano, cheese and pepper. Mix well then add 2 beaten eggs and mix well again.

    3.

    Using a large frying pan or griddle, drizzle olive oil then dollop zucchini mixture onto pan or griddle like you would a pancake. Flip when browned and cook through on second side.

    Dylan's Zucchini Fritters

    Recipe Tags

    3rd Hour of TODAYComfort FoodEasyEntertainingKid-friendlySnackVegetarianAppetizersSide dishes

