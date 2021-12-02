IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jeweled Chocolate Bark Crunch

COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
10
Mary McCartney shares holiday cocktail and snack recipes

Dec. 2, 202105:13
Mary McCartney
Ingredients

  • 7 ounces 60 or 70% dark chocolate, broken into pieces
  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil
  • 2 ounces sea salted pretzels, bashed, plus a handful of sea salted pretzels, snapped
  • 2 ounces toasted hazelnuts, roughly chopped, divided
  • 2 tablespoons shelled pistachios, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons freeze-dried strawberries, chopped

    • Chef notes

    Roughly bashed salted pretzels and toasted hazelnuts are stirred into melted chocolate, then decorated with crushed freeze-dried red strawberries and green pistachios for extra color and flavor to complete this delicious, sweet treat.

    Preparation

    1.

    Throw the chocolate and coconut oil into a heat-resistant bowl and set over a pan of simmering water. Let them melt, about 3 minutes. Give them a stir, then add the bashed sea-salted pretzels and 1½ ounces of the chopped toasted hazelnuts and give it another stir.

    2.

    Pour the chocolaty goodness onto a baking pan lined with parchment paper. Spread the mixture out as thin as possible, scatter over the snapped pretzels, pistachios, freeze-dried strawberries and remaining 1/2 ounce hazelnuts.

    3.

    Chill in the refrigerator for 20 minutes. Chop the bark into shards and serve on a platter.

    Jeweled Chocolate Bark Crunch

    Recipe Tags

    ChristmasComfort FoodEasyEntertainingPartyDesserts

