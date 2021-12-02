Roughly bashed salted pretzels and toasted hazelnuts are stirred into melted chocolate, then decorated with crushed freeze-dried red strawberries and green pistachios for extra color and flavor to complete this delicious, sweet treat.

Preparation

1.

Throw the chocolate and coconut oil into a heat-resistant bowl and set over a pan of simmering water. Let them melt, about 3 minutes. Give them a stir, then add the bashed sea-salted pretzels and 1½ ounces of the chopped toasted hazelnuts and give it another stir.

2.

Pour the chocolaty goodness onto a baking pan lined with parchment paper. Spread the mixture out as thin as possible, scatter over the snapped pretzels, pistachios, freeze-dried strawberries and remaining 1/2 ounce hazelnuts.

3.

Chill in the refrigerator for 20 minutes. Chop the bark into shards and serve on a platter.