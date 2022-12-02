35 Christmas desserts for the sweetest holiday

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

By Erica Chayes Wida

The holiday season is upon us, and we don't know about you folks, but that gets us in the mood for baking. Crumbles, cakes, gingerbread, polvorones: If it's got a little sugar, flour and butter, we're here for it!

The temperature is quickly dropping for bright and chilly afternoons and freezing yet festive nights (very early nights). As we prepare for Christmas parties and school cookie swaps, the occasional plan-free, cozy Sunday and of course hosting a big dinner and brunch on Christmas day, it's imperative to keep my eye on the (dough) ball. After all, dessert is the most important meal of the day. That's what they say, right?

Christmas desserts can vary in shape and size, genre and flavor. Add spiced ginger to loaf cakes and coat Christmas cookies in snow-like powdered sugar. Cheesecakes and Italian sweets can always be a hit, especially for those who like to cook Italian family dinners on Christmas Eve. And sometimes the long holiday break calls for a big slice of chocolate-peanut butter cake (made from boxed cake mix since energy is likely low by the end of December).

So grab the oven mitts and maybe a Santa hat — if you feel like being extra cheesy — and get to baking. There might even be enough time to bake them all to choose your favorite recipe for Christmas Day.

Linzer Tart
Helen Healey / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Linzer Tart

Brian Lewis

"The sweet and buttery dough, with the delicious nutty taste and textures, paired with homemade raspberry jam, has always been my absolute favorite," says Brian Lewis about this holiday classic.

Apple Spice Loaf Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting
Elena Besser
Get The Recipe

Apple Spice Loaf Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting

Elena Besser

In this fabulous, make-far-ahead recipe, apples are folded into a traditional loaf cake batter and swirled together with warm spices. The cake is baked and can be cooled, tightly wrapped and frozen as an easy option that will keep for weeks. To serve, just defrost and slow a slice in a skillet of hot butter and top it with frosting and flaky salt.

Italian Cheesecake with Biscotti Crust
Quentin Bacon
Get The Recipe

Italian Cheesecake with Biscotti Crust

Andrew Carmellini

This cheesecake uses ricotta instead of cream cheese for a slightly more textured cake. Lemon zest and candied lemon slices provide some contrast in flavor and the crust is biscotti, not graham crackers, so it’s Italian-coffee-friendly.

Polvorones
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Polvorones

Alejandra Ramos

The name of these nutty shortbread cookies comes from the word "polvo," which means dust in Spanish. It references the powdery sugar and crumbly texture of the cookie itself. Many know these as Mexican Wedding Cookies or even Russian Tea Cakes. It seems every country has their own version — and with good reason, for they are as easy to make as they are delicious to enjoy.

Coconut-Cardamom Barfi with Pistachio Crumble
Rachel Gurjar
Get The Recipe

Coconut-Cardamom Barfi with Pistachio Crumble

Rachel Gurjar

In this recipe, dry coconut is reconstituted with whole milk and cooked with condensed milk until lightly toasted, then topped with a roughly chopped, salted butter crumble, which adds a mild, nutty flavor with a hint of pine. If that's not your thing, you can substitute with pecans, walnuts or almonds. Either way, it's delicious.

Cranberry, Apple and Spiced Oat Crumble
Courtesy Elena Besser
Get The Recipe

Cranberry, Apple and Spiced Oat Crumble

Elena Besser

A crumble is a classic dish that is easy to whip together and yet still gives a wow-factor. This recipe freezes beautifully so you can make it far in advance of the holiday frenzy on a free day and then reheat it in the oven just before serving.

Chocolate Cake
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chocolate Cake

Craig Strong

Coffee is the secret ingredient for making chocolate cake super moist and flavorful. This recipe is easy to make — and the result is a rich, decadent dessert ideal for a chilly night.

Siri Daly's Cookie Butter Truffles
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Siri Daly's Cookie Butter Truffles

Siri Daly

If you've never tried these little, pop-in-your-mouth chocolates filled with cookie butter, you must. And then you must make them so all your friends and family can feel as satiated as you will.

Dylan's Tiramisu
Dylan Dreyer
Get The Recipe

Dylan's Tiramisu

Dylan Dreyer

Dylan Dreyer is as obsessed with tiramisu as she is picky about how it's made. After making her moms version countless times, she found that a super simple swap to make it more friendly for everyone at the table is to use whole milk (for the coffee) and chocolate syrup (for the brandy). It's delicious and even more chocolaty!

Brown Butter Apple Crostata
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Brown Butter Apple Crostata

Anne Burrell

The brown butter filling is delightful because it works with apples, pears, cherries, berries — whatever fruit is in season, and you have on hand. It's flexible that way. But there's more: This dish is also really great the next morning for breakfast! So if there's any leftover, Dec. 26 will have a sweet start.

Vanilla Milk and Chocolate Chip Cookie Shooters
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Vanilla Milk and Chocolate Chip Cookie Shooters

Alejandra Ramos

The classic combo of milk and cookies is transformed into an easy party dessert that will make everyone feel just like a kid again. You can bake mini versions of your favorite homemade chocolate chip cookie recipe or keep things simple by picking up a box from your local grocery store or bakery.

Orange Polenta Cake
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Orange Polenta Cake

John Alberti

Try serving this lovely orange cake with a citrusy sparkling cocktail. The Alberti brothers suggest accompanying the cake with nondairy ice cream, but it would also be delicious with regular ice cream (what isn't?).

Vanilla Cheesecake Panna Cotta
Frances Largeman-Roth
Get The Recipe

Vanilla Cheesecake Panna Cotta

Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN

These silky vanilla bean cheesecake panna cottas are just the thing to end a festive holiday meal. They are rich and creamy, and just the right size to satisfy. Plus, they look like little votive candles on the table!

Hummingbird Cake with Maple Cream Cheese Frosting
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Hummingbird Cake with Maple Cream Cheese Frosting

Ryan Scott

Hummingbird cake is a classic Southern dessert that's perfect for the holidays with its cream cheese frosting, pineapples, bananas and pecans. The recipe calls for dividing the batter into 12 individual Bundt cake pans, so each person gets their own cake.

Tiramisu Parfaits
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Tiramisu Parfaits

Grace Parisi

Come dessert time, serving individual glasses of tiramisu is a piece of cake (well not literally). Not only will these impress your guests, but everyone is guaranteed to get one! This recipe easily doubles and can be prepared in any 8-ounce glass, ramekin or custard cup.

Valerie Bertinelli's Sicilian Love Cake
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Valerie Bertinelli's Sicilian Love Cake

Valerie Bertinelli

Store-bought chocolate cake mix and chocolate pudding mix are the secrets behind this easy cake from Valerie Bertinelli. But with its rich mascarpone-ricotta filling and luscious cocoa-mascarpone frosting, it tastes like a labor of love.

Rosemary-Lemon Pecan Bars
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Rosemary-Lemon Pecan Bars

Gail Simmons

Sometimes a savory twist in my desserts takes the edge off the sweetness. These lemony pecan bars have an earthy element that even non-dessert lovers won’t be able to resist.

Cherry and Goat Cheese Hand Pies
Courtesy Will Coleman
Get The Recipe

Cherry and Goat Cheese Hand Pies

Will Coleman

These little pies are packed with a sweet cherry and goat cheese filling and topped off with a savory salt-pepper-sugar coating. The filling is made using both frozen and dried cherries, which adds a complexity of texture and tartness.

Ginger-Lemon Crinkle Cookies
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Ginger-Lemon Crinkle Cookies

Jocelyn Delk Adams

These cookies are an ode to that gingerbread Christmas classic. The recipe uses zesty lemon for a unique twist on the flavor profile that results in a cookie that's gently crunchy on the outside with a soft, chewy center.

Double-Chocolate Bread Pudding with Bourbon Whipped Cream
Renee Comet / Food Network
Get The Recipe

Double-Chocolate Bread Pudding with Bourbon Whipped Cream

Sunny Anderson

Inspired by the famed Mother's Restaurant in New Orleans, this dish for a sweet, well balanced bread pudding is one of Sunny Anderson's go-tos. It has a little fruit in it, which balances the rich chocolate beautifully.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cake
TODAY Illustration / Erica Chayes Wida
Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cake

Erica Chayes Wida

The combination of smooth peanut butter and rich chocolate make this five-ingredient dessert incredibly decadent and irresistible to any peanut butter cup fan. It's longstanding family recipe that uses boxed cake mix as a base: As simple as it is delicious.

Coconut Bliss Cake
SETON ROSSINI / Sweet Envy: Deceptively Easy Desserts, Designed to Steal the Show
Get The Recipe

Coconut Bliss Cake

Seton Rossini

This recipe is a deconstruction of the Almond Joy, reassembled in the best possible way. One bite of this cake, coated in a chocolate fudge sauce and adorned in almonds, and you’ll be hooked. It's your favorite chocolate bar from childhood, all grown up.

Panettone Bread Pudding
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Panettone Bread Pudding

Anthony Contrino

Warm, vanilla-scented bread pudding made with Italian Christmas bread is a must-make for the holidays. While it's hearty enough to enjoy with breakfast, the sweet maple and dried fruits make this a wonderful dessert, especially when guests may be snacking on it up until midnight.

Pralines
Lanna Apisukh for TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pralines

Dr. Jessica B. Harris

These irresistible, five-ingredient patties from New Orleans have sweet notes of creamy caramel and earthy pecans. They're not only packed with flavor but also a fascinating history — which you can read about here.

Jeweled Chocolate Bark Crunch
Discovery+
Get The Recipe

Jeweled Chocolate Bark Crunch

Mary McCartney

Roughly bashed salted pretzels and toasted hazelnuts are stirred into melted chocolate, then decorated with crushed freeze-dried red strawberries and green pistachios for extra color and flavor to complete this delicious treat.

Sour Cherry Jam and Pistachio Bars
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sour Cherry Jam and Pistachio Bars

Anthony Contrino

These sour cherry and pistachio bars boast strong cookie, pie and cobbler vibes all in one. While the sour cherry gives a vibrant tartness perfect for wintry gatherings, feel free to swap out with any jam you enjoy. Do not forget the coconut: That's what makes these bars truly shine!

Baked Chocolate-Peanut Butter Pie
Caroline Choe
Get The Recipe

Baked Chocolate-Peanut Butter Pie

Caroline Choe

This pie, an ode to a classic flavor combo, couldn't be simpler to make. Whether it's eaten warm out of the oven or cold the next morning for breakfast, your family or friends will crazy for it.

Martha Stewart's Cranberry Skillet Cake
Johnny Miller
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's Cranberry Skillet Cake

Martha Stewart

This berry-studded cake is festive enough for the holiday table but comes together so easily, you can mix it up anytime. Pop it in the oven as you're sitting down for dinner. If you have leftovers, no one will judge you for digging in at breakfast New Year's morning.

Ghanaian Spiced Shortbread
Waitrose
Get The Recipe

Ghanaian Spiced Shortbread

Zoe Adjonyoh

This is a super-simple, earthy-tasting shortbread recipe that combines sweet and savory notes and smells unfathomably like a cozy fire on a cold winter night.

Chocolate Pecan Pie
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chocolate Pecan Pie

Grace Parisi

For all you die-hard-pecan-pie-purists, this one may not be for you. But for everyone else, this chocolate pecan pie rocks both worlds and a little adventure is a good thing! It’s like a pecan pie-brownie hybrid — if that doesn’t make you swoon, we don’t know what will.

Spiced Squash Chiffon Pie
Nicole Franzen
Get The Recipe

Spiced Squash Chiffon Pie

Erin French

This recipe is like having the most delicious cloud of pumpkin pie. It's light and fluffy yet with all the deep flavors of the heavier classic version. Exactly what you want after eating an indulgent meal.

Martha Stewart's Quince Cobbler
Gentl+Hyers
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's Quince Cobbler

Martha Stewart

Take the humble cobbler up a notch: Slices of quince are cooked in a warm bath of maple and vanilla until tender and sweet, then baked under mounds of cornmeal-spiked biscuit dough. An opening in the center of the topping lets steam escape and reveals the bubbling, rosy-hued filling.

Unfussy Apple Pie
Helen Healey / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Unfussy Apple Pie

Erin French

No need to be fussy with this easy pie. No crimping, no lattice work — heck, you don't even need a pie dish! Homemade pie crust is a cinch and oh so satisfying to make, but there is no shame in using a store-bought crust if you want to be even more unfussy.

Vanilla Magic Cake with Chocolate Ganache
Casey Barber / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Vanilla Magic Cake with Chocolate Ganache

Casey Barber

This deceptively simple recipe uses everyday ingredients to make an otherworldly, magical dessert. As it bakes, the cake batter magically transforms into three layers: a rich, luxurious custard crust, a creamy center, and a light, delicate angel-food-cake topper.

Patti LaBelle's Sweet Potato Pie
Lisa Cherkasky / The Washington Post via Getty Images
Get The Recipe

Patti LaBelle's Sweet Potato Pie

Patti LaBelle

Patti LaBelle learned this famous pie recipe from her best friend and hairstylist Norma Gordon Harris. This sweet potato pie has a thin layer of brown sugar on the bottom crust. This "black bottom" doesn't just add flavor, it also helps keep the filling from making the crust soggy. The recipe makes a good amount of the delicious filling — this isn't one of those skimpy sweet potato pies. It tastes like sweet potatoes, not pineapple or raisins or other fillers that some people stick in their pies.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is an award-winning journalist, food writer and recipe editor who helmed a local newspaper before joining TODAY's freelance team. A mother of two, she loves singing, collecting old vinyl and, of course, cooking. Erica is forever on a worldwide quest to find the best ham and cheese croissant and brainstorms best over a sauce pot of bubbling pasta sauce. Her work has been featured on BBC Travel, Saveur, Martha Stewart Living and PopSugar. Follow along on Instagram.