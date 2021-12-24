Swap option: Walnuts or cashews may be substituted for the pecans.

I am a cyclist and I use dates for fueling while riding my bike. I also really like ice cream. So, I wanted to come up with a flavor-packed fuel recipe that packed a good amount of calories in two bites. The addition of the moose tracks mix-ins adds to the festive look of these. You don't need to be a cyclist, this is a great snack to take with you on winter activities like skiing, skating or sledding or just hanging out with the family. They will hold for several days in the refrigerator.

Preparation

1.

In a food processor, puree oats and flaxseeds for 45 seconds and transfer to a bowl.

2.

Add the pecans to the food processor and pulse/chop then add to the bowl with the oats and flaxseeds.

3.

Add the dates and raisins to the food processor and pulse until chopped. You may need to separate into smaller portions. Add to the bowl with the oats, flaxseeds and pecans.

4.

Add the chocolate chips to the food processor and chop for 10 to 15 seconds then add to the bowl with the other ingredients.

5.

Add cocoa powder, kosher salt, honey and peanut better to the bowl. Mix with your hands until the dough is the consistency of clay. Roll into 1-inch balls.

6.

Place separated 1/4 cup chopped pecans, candies, small butterscotch chips and chopped pretzel rods in a bowl.

7.

Roll each ball in the dry mixture, pressing the toppings into the ball if necessary. Place on a sheet pan and refrigerate for 1 hour.

8.

Serve on a platter with the shredded coconut.