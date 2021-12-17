Ingredients
Chef notes
Crudités have gotten a bad rap because, well there are a lot of bad ones out there, but if you buy seasonally and avoid precut vegetables (which are more expensive and not as fresh) you will have the perfect starter for a football party. Everyone has so many allergies and preferences today it's good to balance out heavier football fare with a great crudités. Greek yogurt is amazing because it's so healthy, but it doesn't taste so healthy. It's satisfying and rich, full of great probiotics and it has a luscious mouthfeel. Fresh herbs, garlic and lemon make this dip come alive — no one will miss the heavy spinach dip!
Technique tip: Cut up vegetables so they are easy to eat. Dip can be covered and refrigerated for up to four days.
Swap options: Switch out the yogurt with sour cream or lower-fat yogurt, if you like. And if you don't have all the fresh herbs, you can replace with dried herbs, if you must!
Preparation1.
Place all herbs, garlic, salt, pepper, lemon juice and zest in processor and process, until finely chopped.2.
Slowly drizzle in the olive oil and pulse until smooth. Taste and adjust salt, if needed.3.
Transfer mixture to serving bowl and stir in yogurt. Serve with vegetables.