IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Winter Crudités with Creamy Herb Dip

PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

This spicy mega football calzone is perfect for game day

Dec. 17, 202104:40
Donatella Arpaia
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

Dip
  • 1/2 cup (packed) fresh dill
  • 1/2 cup (packed) garlic chives
  • 1/3 cup (packed) basil
  • 1/3 cup (packed) flat-leaf parsley
  • 1-2 large cloves garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 lemon, juiced and zested
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 cup full-fat Greek yogurt
    • Crudités
  • 3 mini endives, core removed
  • radishes, different varieties
  • rainbow carrots, cleaned and sliced
  • watermelon radish
  • small seedless cucumbers
  • baby peppers, halved
  • cherry tomatoes, different colors

    • Chef notes

    Crudités have gotten a bad rap because, well there are a lot of bad ones out there, but if you buy seasonally and avoid precut vegetables (which are more expensive and not as fresh) you will have the perfect starter for a football party. Everyone has so many allergies and preferences today it's good to balance out heavier football fare with a great crudités. Greek yogurt is amazing because it's so healthy, but it doesn't taste so healthy. It's satisfying and rich, full of great probiotics and it has a luscious mouthfeel. Fresh herbs, garlic and lemon make this dip come alive — no one will miss the heavy spinach dip!

    Technique tip: Cut up vegetables so they are easy to eat. Dip can be covered and refrigerated for up to four days.

    Swap options: Switch out the yogurt with sour cream or lower-fat yogurt, if you like. And if you don't have all the fresh herbs, you can replace with dried herbs, if you must!

    Preparation

    1.

    Place all herbs, garlic, salt, pepper, lemon juice and zest in processor and process, until finely chopped.

    2.

    Slowly drizzle in the olive oil and pulse until smooth. Taste and adjust salt, if needed.

    3.

    Transfer mixture to serving bowl and stir in yogurt. Serve with vegetables.

    Winter Crudités with Creamy Herb Dip

    Recipe Tags

    EasyEntertainingSuper BowlTailgatingVegetarianDips and Spreads

    More Dips and SpreadsSee All

    Whipped Feta with Quick-Pickled Vegetables

    Thai Chili Jam (Nam Prik Pao)

    Valerie Bertinelli's Lemon Vinaigrette

    Valerie Bertinelli's Lemon Vinaigrette

    Joy Bauer's Pineapple-Avocado Salsa

    Joy Bauer's Pineapple-Avocado Salsa

    Natalie Morales' Easy Pesto

    Natalie Morales' Easy Pesto

    Sandra Lee's Creamy Guacamole

    Spinach, Artichoke and Fresh Herb Dip

    Seamus Mullen Sheet Pan Chicken + Tahini Dip + Fennel Salad

    Green Tahini Dip with Radishes and Celery

    Crab Dip Au Gratin

    Basque-Style Potato Cracklins with Idiazabal Cheese