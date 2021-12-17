Chef notes

Crudités have gotten a bad rap because, well there are a lot of bad ones out there, but if you buy seasonally and avoid precut vegetables (which are more expensive and not as fresh) you will have the perfect starter for a football party. Everyone has so many allergies and preferences today it's good to balance out heavier football fare with a great crudités. Greek yogurt is amazing because it's so healthy, but it doesn't taste so healthy. It's satisfying and rich, full of great probiotics and it has a luscious mouthfeel. Fresh herbs, garlic and lemon make this dip come alive — no one will miss the heavy spinach dip!

Technique tip: Cut up vegetables so they are easy to eat. Dip can be covered and refrigerated for up to four days.

Swap options: Switch out the yogurt with sour cream or lower-fat yogurt, if you like. And if you don't have all the fresh herbs, you can replace with dried herbs, if you must!