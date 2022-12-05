40 easy Christmas treats for seasonal snacking

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Healthy cheesecake brownies that'll satisfy any sweet tooth!

By Erica Chayes Wida

Looking for some easy, festive treats for the holiday? These Christmas snacks, sweets and munchies are perfect for any sized-gathering throughout the season.

If you're hosting a Christmas party with friends and family, opt for some fun treats to platter up for dessert or to keep around for whole evening. Homemade candies, truffles, pralines and peppermint bark are always a hit for the holiday. Plus, thrown them into a tin for a cookie swap, and you've got yourself an original collection of Christmas cookies and sweets. Spending the night catching up on your favorite Christmas movies? Indulge in some irresistible Mexican eats like Jenna Bush Hager on Christmas Eve, masala-dusted popcorn, Anthony Contrino's twist on pizza or even some homemade chips and dip. Because who doesn't love a "Gilmore Girls"-style movie-snack fest during the winter season.

And as for Christmas Day, the sky's the limit when it comes to the treat menu. Whether you're relaxing between festivities or hustling to wrap up all your gifts, enjoy yourself by making reindeer cookies, brownie bites, a Christmas mix of salty-sweet confections as well as savory munchies that will keep everyone feeling warm and cozy.

The best part about Christmas treats is that many are easy to prepare ahead of time, making the menu planning for the big meals that bookend snacktime a cinch!

Cookies, candies and sweets

Pralines
Pralines

Dr. Jessica B. Harris

These irresistible, five-ingredient patties from New Orleans have sweet notes of creamy caramel and earthy pecans. They're not only packed with flavor but also a fascinating history — which you can read about here.

Currant Rolls
Currant Rolls

Kwame Onwuachi

"This wonderful, fragrant currant roll is a descendant of the Eccles Cake, a traditional British dessert that resembles small pies, but in Trinidad we make them as a roll, more like rugelach," says Kwame Onwuachi.

Jeweled Chocolate Bark Crunch
Jeweled Chocolate Bark Crunch

Mary McCartney

Roughly bashed salted pretzels and toasted hazelnuts are stirred into melted chocolate, then decorated with crushed freeze-dried red strawberries and green pistachios for extra color and flavor to complete this delicious treat.

Cheesecake Brownie Bites
Cheesecake Brownie Bites

Joy Bauer

What do you get when you combine a brownie and cheesecake? The best treat ever! These two-toned, two-bite gems are easy to make and perfect for holiday party platters.

Rosemary-Lemon Pecan Bars
Rosemary-Lemon Pecan Bars

Gail Simmons

Sometimes a dessert needs a savory twist to take the edge off the sweetness. These lemony pecan bars have an earthy element that even non-dessert lovers won’t be able to resist.

Martha Stewart's Potato Chip Cookies
Martha Stewart's Potato Chip Cookies

Martha Stewart

Crunchy, chewy, buttery, salty and sweet, these addictive treats satisfy every last corner of your palate.

Hoda's Oreo Reindeer Truffles
Hoda's Oreo Reindeer Truffles

Hoda Kotb

These Oreo cookie truffles are a cinch to put together and end up looking like adorable little reindeer. They're the perfect option for a cookie swap or holiday party and the kids love to help decorate!

Peppermint-Brownie Christmas Cookies
Peppermint-Brownie Christmas Cookies

Monique Kilgore

Is there anything better than a rich chocolate brownie? How about a rich chocolate brownie with flecks of cool peppermint that's been transformed into a crisp, chewy Christmas cookie with a minty, chocolate drizzle? Thought so.

S'mores Cookie Pizza
S'mores Cookie Pizza

Kristen Tomlan, founder of DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections

This recipe because is so easy to whip up and it doesn't require a mixer. It can all be made in one bowl, by hand! Less dishes during Christmas break and lots more fun ... because it's a cookie pie!

Cherry and Goat Cheese Hand Pies
Cherry and Goat Cheese Hand Pies

Will Coleman

These little pies are packed with a sweet cherry and goat cheese filling and topped off with a savory salt-pepper-sugar coating. The filling is made using both frozen and dried cherries, which adds a complexity of texture and tartness.

Vanilla Milk and Chocolate Chip Cookie Shooters
Vanilla Milk and Chocolate Chip Cookie Shooters

Alejandra Ramos

The classic combo of milk and cookies is transformed into an easy party dessert that will make everyone feel just like a kid again. You can bake mini versions of your favorite homemade chocolate chip cookie recipe or keep things simple by picking up a box from your local grocery store or bakery.

Polvorones
Polvorones

Alejandra Ramos

The name of these nutty shortbread cookies comes from the word "polvo," which means dust in Spanish. It references the powdery sugar and crumbly texture of the cookie itself. Many know these as Mexican Wedding Cookies or even Russian Tea Cakes. It seems every country has their own version — and with good reason, for they are as easy to make as they are delicious to enjoy.

Salted Peanut Butter-Caramel Bars
Salted Peanut Butter-Caramel Bars

Samah Dada

In these salted peanut butter caramel bars, peanut butter is used along with Medjool dates and coconut sugar to create a silky and delicious date caramel that rests on a shortbread crust, all topped with chocolate! They're the perfect vegan treat.

Coconut-Cardamom Barfi with Pistachio Crumble
Coconut-Cardamom Barfi with Pistachio Crumble

Rachel Gurjar

In this recipe, dry coconut is reconstituted with whole milk and cooked with condensed milk until lightly toasted, then topped with a roughly chopped, salted butter crumble, which adds a mild, nutty flavor with a hint of pine. If that's not your thing, you can substitute with pecans, walnuts or almonds. Either way, it's delicious.

Siri Daly's Cookie Butter Truffles
Siri Daly's Cookie Butter Truffles

Siri Daly

If you've never tried these little, pop-in-your-mouth chocolates filled with cookie butter, you must. And then you must make them so all your friends and family can feel as satiated as you will.

Ginger-Lemon Crinkle Cookies
Ginger-Lemon Crinkle Cookies

Jocelyn Delk Adams

These cookies are an ode to that gingerbread Christmas classic. The recipe uses zesty lemon for a unique twist on the flavor profile that results in a cookie that's gently crunchy on the outside with a soft, chewy center.

Marbled Peppermint Bark
Marbled Peppermint Bark

Zane Holmquist

This colorful bark is bursting with chocolate and mint flavors. It is also quick and easy to put together and makes a great holiday gift.

Christmas Mix
Christmas Mix

Gaby Dalkin

It's that time of year — time for to keep the freezer stocked with Christmas mix so there's a little somethin' somethin' on hand when your sweet tooth strikes.

Chocolate Pretzel Hugs with Red and Green Holiday Candies
Chocolate Pretzel Hugs with Red and Green Holiday Candies

Matt Abdoo

These treats are super easy, super fast, super kid-friendly and everyone loves them!

No-Bake Moose Track Bites
No-Bake Moose Track Bites

Zane Holmquist

The addition of the moose tracks mix-ins adds to the festive look of these protein bites. This is a a great snack to take with you on winter activities like skiing, skating or sledding or just hanging out with the family. They will hold for several days in the refrigerator.

Candy Bar Pie Snaps
Candy Bar Pie Snaps

Christina Tosi

This is Christina Tosi's ode to the Take 5 bar — one of the simplest, most salty-sweet, brilliant flavor combos — in snap form.

Pumpkin and Apple Butter Muffins
Pumpkin and Apple Butter Muffins

Will Coleman

Can't choose between an apple or pumpkin treat? These muffins combine the two, creating the perfect match.

Chocolate Toffee Hobnobs
Chocolate Toffee Hobnobs

Christina Tosi

This recipe is based on England's famous Hobnob cookies, which use oats to create a buttery, almost granola bar appeal. Cover them in chocolate and coat them with bits of toffee to plus up their otherwise wholesome existence.

Snacks and munchies

The OG Nachos
The OG Nachos

Ford Fry

From the chip itself to the type of cheese, every ingredient serves an important purpose and makes these nachos extra special.

Big Festive Holiday Dip
Big Festive Holiday Dip

Elizabeth Heiskell

"This dip is downright addictive — you just cannot stop eating it! I have never taken it to a party without at least three people requesting the recipe," Elizabeth Heiskell says about her go-to holiday dip.

Winter Crudités with Creamy Herb Dip
Winter Crudités with Creamy Herb Dip

Donatella Arpaia

Greek yogurt is an amazing base for a heavier store-bought spinach dip because it's so healthy, but it doesn't taste so healthy. It's satisfying and rich, full of great probiotics and it has a luscious mouthfeel. Fresh herbs, garlic and lemon make it really come alive.

Pizza Babka
Pizza Babka

Anthony Contrino

This is a fun twist on stromboli, but so much cooler! Slicing the rolled log exposes all the layers of tomato, pepperoni and mozzarella, making for a pretty impressive presentation.

Bloody Mary Dip with Focaccia Skewers
Bloody Mary Dip with Focaccia Skewers

Mary McCartney

These inventive bites turn a classic bloody Mary cocktail into a delectable appetizer. They're a refreshing departure from the usual party fare, are so fun to dip and they're vegan, too!

Homemade Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips
Homemade Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips

Siri Daly

What better way to impress your friends and family than frying up your own! This recipe is simple, requires just four ingredients. The result is a perfectly crispy chip with that a wonderfully salty tang.

Everything Pigs-in-a-Blanket with Cranberry Mustard
Everything Pigs-in-a-Blanket with Cranberry Mustard

Zane Holmquist

This is a great recipe for family snacks any time of year but is especially fun for the holidays to counter the abundance of sweet snacks. The cranberry mustard is also great served with roasted turkey or pork and added to turkey sandwiches.

Queso Fundido con Chorizo
Queso Fundido con Chorizo

Ford Fry

Melted cheese, Tex-Mex spices and mouthwatering chorizo make this an irresistible dip for those lazy Christmas days between gifts and dinner.

Kid-Friendly Beet Hummus
Kid-Friendly Beet Hummus

Michele Olivier

Beet hummus is a great snack for adults, babies and kids of all ages. Filled with wholesome ingredients and a nutrient-rich veggie, this bright and merry dip will add a little nourishment between lavish meals for everyone.

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

Jason Santos

Craving something crispy coated in Buffalo sauce, but don't want wings? This is your recipe. It can be easily made vegan and really hits the spot when you're curled up watching a Christmas movie.

Dylan's Zucchini Fritters
Dylan's Zucchini Fritters

Dylan Dreyer

These zucchini fritters are the perfect finger-food snack. They're super easy to make with few ingredients and the perfect way to use up any extra zucchini. They're delicious warm and also served at room temperature, which makes them great to sit out on the counter while people graze at their own pace.

Al Roker's Spicy Christmas Nuts
Al Roker's Spicy Christmas Nuts

Al Roker

The holidays are the most festive time of year! These nuts are full of bold flavor but also a healthier alternative to the sugary cookies and other indulgent treats of the season.

Garam Masala-Spiced Popcorn
Garam Masala-Spiced Popcorn

Samah Dada

This garam masala-infused olive oil will bring earthy, savory flavors to any plain popcorn. Drizzle it on top of those freshly popped kernels with a sprinkle of nutritional yeast and you’ve got an incredible vegan snack for movie night, work or school.

Spiced Cauliflower Poppers
Spiced Cauliflower Poppers

Samah Dada

When a craving for something like popcorn chicken strikes, instead of opting for takeout, whip up a quick batch of these vegetarian-friendly poppers made with cauliflower. Tossed in warm, flavorful spices, these bite-sized florets are irresistible when they come sizzling out of the oven when you're in between meals.

Perfect Guacamole with Pico de Gallo
Perfect Guacamole with Pico de Gallo

Gabriel Kolofon

Searching for a fabulous guacamole dip to accompany some fresh veggies, tortilla chips or toast at snack time? Look no further — this one really shines. Plus, in addition to repping the Mexican flag with its color scheme, it also matched the red-and-green decor.

The Best, Easiest Deviled Eggs
The Best, Easiest Deviled Eggs

Elena Besser

Deviled eggs are a classic snack for any festive gathering. This recipe is extra special because it adds a a tad of vinegar for punch and some curry powder for warmth. Make this your go-to when you need to bring something to a gathering but are short on time.

Maple-Chile Glazed Mixed Nuts
Maple-Chile Glazed Mixed Nuts

Bobby Flay

"After making your own glazed nuts, you will never be satisfied with the store-bought variety again. Preparing them yourself allows you to control the levels of sugar and spice, choose the nuts that you like, and leave out the ones that you hate. Also, there's nothing like eating glazed nuts still warm from the oven, toasty and flavorful through and through," says Bobby Flay.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is an award-winning journalist, food writer and recipe editor who helmed a local newspaper before joining TODAY's freelance team. A mother of two, she loves singing, collecting old vinyl and, of course, cooking. Erica is forever on a worldwide quest to find the best ham and cheese croissant and brainstorms best over a sauce pot of bubbling pasta sauce. Her work has been featured on BBC Travel, Saveur, Martha Stewart Living and PopSugar. Follow along on Instagram.