18 craveable party dips for your Super Bowl spread

Good dips are the secret to any successful game-day snack spread.
PARTY DIPS
Is it even a party without dip? TODAY illustration / Getty Images
By Vidya Rao

It's not a Super Bowl party without dip! From Buffalo chicken dip to slow-cooker cheese dip (aka queso fundido), plus plenty of cold dips in between, here are 17 delicious party dips to try.

Hot Tamale Dip
Angie Mosier
Hot Tamale Dip

Elizabeth Heiskell

This cheesy, ooey-gooey hot chili-style dip is the perfect way to warm up for game day.

Greek Cucumber Yogurt Dip (Tzatziki)
Shutterstock
Greek Cucumber Yogurt Dip (Tzatziki)

Michael Psilakis

Greeks use this cucumber-yogurt dip on just about everything. It's a sure party hit for dipping veggies, pita, crackers and more.

Avocado and Tomato Salsa
Lauren Salkeld
Avocado and Tomato Salsa

Lauren Salkeld

No need to make guacamole and salsa with this perfect-for-game-day recipe that brings the best of both dips.

Cheesy Dip with Caramelized Onions and Chiles (Queso Fundido)
Grace Parisi
Cheesy Dip with Caramelized Onions and Chiles (Queso Fundido)

Grace Parisi

How can something that's so fun to say NOT be delicious? Actually, queso fundido is really just molten cheese. It comes out of the oven bubbling and crusty and all ooey–gooey deliciousness.

Slow Cooker Crab and Corn Dip
Maggie Shi/TODAY
Slow Cooker Crab and Corn Dip

Maggie Shi

Here's a creamy, dreamy recipe that proves seafood and slow cookers are a match made in heaven.

Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
Andrea Lynn
Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip

Andrea Lynn

All the flavor of classic Buffalo wings in a scoopable dip!

Low-Calorie Spinach Artichoke Dip
Casey Barber
Low-Calorie Spinach Artichoke Dip

Casey Barber

Use Greek yogurt, part-skim ricotta and reduced-fat cream cheese to make this healthy dip.

Spicy Black Bean and Corn Dip
Maggie Shi
Spicy Black Bean and Corn Dip

Maggie Shi

Smoky chipotle peppers bring the heat to this Southwestern-inspired dip.

5-Minute Chunky Guacamole
Manja Wachsmuth
5-Minute Chunky Guacamole

Annabel Langbein

If you only serve one dip, this is a must-have.

The Ultimate Slow-Cooker Queso
Casey Barber
The Ultimate Slow-Cooker Queso

Casey Barber

This classic dip kicks plastic-y cheese product to the curb in favor of the real (and really delicious) shredded stuff. It's gooey, salty, warm and exactly what you need to either drown your sorrows or celebrate a well-earned victory.

Roasted Eggplant Dip
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Roasted Eggplant Dip

Siri Daly

Go Mediterranean with this easy five-ingredient dip.

Pizza Dip
Maggie Shi / TODAY
Pizza Dip

Maggie Shi

Transform pizza into a crowd-pleasing dip with layers of cheese, sauce and lots of toppings. Feel free to sub in your favorites (ham and pineapple? mushrooms?), then grab a chip and start scooping.

Jalapeno Popper Dip
Casey Barber
Jalapeno Popper Dip

Casey Barber

If you love jalapeno poppers but wouldn't dream of making them yourself, you're in luck! This spicy, creamy and oh-so-cheesy warm dip has all the flavors of your favorite bar snack without the time-consuming process of actually assembling and frying homemade poppers.

Avocado Ranch Dip
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Avocado Ranch Dip

Martha Stewart

Grown-ups and kids alike will love this spin on the traditional ranch dip. Thin it with a little water and it also dresses a salad.

5-Minute Crab Dip
TODAY
5-Minute Crab Dip

Nick Lama

Nick Lama, chef and owner of Avo in New Orleans, gives his easy crab dip a Creole spin with the addition of Creole mustard and Tabasco.

3-Ingredient Whipped Lemon Ricotta Dip
Zach Schiffman / TODAY
3-Ingredient Whipped Lemon Ricotta Dip

Alejandra Ramos

Easily turn a container of average grocery store ricotta into a creamy and elegant whipped lemon ricotta dip to serve with crackers or crostini.

Arugula-Artichoke Hummus
Maggie Shi
Arugula-Artichoke Hummus

Maggie Shi

Change up your hummus routine with this easy version you can whip up in just a few minutes. Peppery arugula leaves, artichoke hearts and lemon juice add a fresh brightness that livens up a classic dip.

Lobster and Spinach Dip
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Lobster and Spinach Dip

Steve DiFillippo

Boston chef Steve DiFillippo upgrades classic spinach dip with the addition of sweet Maine lobster.

This article was originally published on Feb. 3, 2016.