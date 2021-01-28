18 craveable party dips for your Super Bowl spread

It's not a Super Bowl party without dip! From Buffalo chicken dip to slow-cooker cheese dip (aka queso fundido), plus plenty of cold dips in between, here are 17 delicious party dips to try.

This cheesy, ooey-gooey hot chili-style dip is the perfect way to warm up for game day.

Greeks use this cucumber-yogurt dip on just about everything. It's a sure party hit for dipping veggies, pita, crackers and more.

No need to make guacamole and salsa with this perfect-for-game-day recipe that brings the best of both dips.

How can something that's so fun to say NOT be delicious? Actually, queso fundido is really just molten cheese. It comes out of the oven bubbling and crusty and all ooey–gooey deliciousness.

Here's a creamy, dreamy recipe that proves seafood and slow cookers are a match made in heaven.

All the flavor of classic Buffalo wings in a scoopable dip!

Use Greek yogurt, part-skim ricotta and reduced-fat cream cheese to make this healthy dip.

Smoky chipotle peppers bring the heat to this Southwestern-inspired dip.

If you only serve one dip, this is a must-have.

This classic dip kicks plastic-y cheese product to the curb in favor of the real (and really delicious) shredded stuff. It's gooey, salty, warm and exactly what you need to either drown your sorrows or celebrate a well-earned victory.

Go Mediterranean with this easy five-ingredient dip.

Transform pizza into a crowd-pleasing dip with layers of cheese, sauce and lots of toppings. Feel free to sub in your favorites (ham and pineapple? mushrooms?), then grab a chip and start scooping.

If you love jalapeno poppers but wouldn't dream of making them yourself, you're in luck! This spicy, creamy and oh-so-cheesy warm dip has all the flavors of your favorite bar snack without the time-consuming process of actually assembling and frying homemade poppers.

Grown-ups and kids alike will love this spin on the traditional ranch dip. Thin it with a little water and it also dresses a salad.

Nick Lama, chef and owner of Avo in New Orleans, gives his easy crab dip a Creole spin with the addition of Creole mustard and Tabasco.

Easily turn a container of average grocery store ricotta into a creamy and elegant whipped lemon ricotta dip to serve with crackers or crostini.

Change up your hummus routine with this easy version you can whip up in just a few minutes. Peppery arugula leaves, artichoke hearts and lemon juice add a fresh brightness that livens up a classic dip.

Boston chef Steve DiFillippo upgrades classic spinach dip with the addition of sweet Maine lobster.

This article was originally published on Feb. 3, 2016.