Ingredients
Chef notes
I live for a cheese dip. This one is super forgiving and won't congeal, which makes it perfect for game-day viewing parties. It's also easy to prep ahead and bake right before serving so you don't have to spend too much time in the kitchen during the actual game.
Swap option: This recipe is versatile, so you could add extra things if you want. Black beans, a spoonful of refried beans, olives, fajita veggies, etc.
Preparation1.
Preheat oven to 450 F.2.
Sauté the poblanos and onion in a cast-iron skillet with olive oil for 4 to 5 minutes. Add the frozen corn and stir. Add the scallions, fresh garlic, lime juice, smoked paprika, sour cream, softened cream cheese and a little salt and pepper. Top with the shredded cheese.3.
Transfer the skillet into the oven and bake for 12 minutes. Remove when it is hot, bubbling and golden-brown. Garnish with more scallions and cilantro and serve with tortilla chips.