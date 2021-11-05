Chef notes

I live for a cheese dip. This one is super forgiving and won't congeal, which makes it perfect for game-day viewing parties. It's also easy to prep ahead and bake right before serving so you don't have to spend too much time in the kitchen during the actual game.

Swap option: This recipe is versatile, so you could add extra things if you want. Black beans, a spoonful of refried beans, olives, fajita veggies, etc.