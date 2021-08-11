IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Grandma Ruth's Smoky Eggplant Dip

Ken Goodman
Matt Abdoo
Ingredients

  • 2 large eggplants
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to blend
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice, plus more to taste
  • 1/4 cup tahini paste
  • 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
  • 1 teaspoon sweet paprika

    • Chef notes

    I love this recipe not only because it reminds me of my grandma, but also because it is so delicious. The rich, creamy texture and deep smoky flavors make this a perfect dip for any occasion.

    Technique tip: The longer you strain the eggplant, the thicker and creamier the dip will be.

    Swap option: Swap almond butter or sunflower for the tahini for an even nuttier taste.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to broil and place the oven rack on the second from the top setting in your oven.

    2.

    Slice eggplant in half lengthwise and place into a baking dish. Season the sliced eggplant with olive oil, salt and pepper. Allow the eggplant to sit at room temperature with the seasoning on it for 15 minutes.

    3.

    Place the seasoned eggplant on the second rack from the top of the heat source of the oven. Broil the eggplant for 5 minutes or until the top of the eggplant develops a nice char. Reduce the temperature of the oven down to 350 F and continue to bake the eggplant for an additional 10 minutes or until the eggplant is tender and starts to fall in onto itself.

    4.

    Remove the cooked eggplant from the oven and allow it to cool to room temperature, then peel away the skins and discard.

    5.

    Place the meat of the eggplant into a fine mesh strainer and let sit for 1 hour to remove as much moisture as possible.

    6.

    Transfer the strained, roasted eggplant to a food processor with garlic, lemon juice, tahini, salt and olive oil, and puree till smooth. Fold in chopped parsley and adjust flavor with salt and lemon, as needed.

    7.

    Chill and serve with sweet paprika sprinkled on top and your favorite pita bread, pita chips or smoked/cured meats.

