Creamy Artichoke Dip with Homemade Pita Chips

COOK TIME
25 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(14)
Courteous Nick DiGiovanni
Nick DiGiovanni
Ingredients

Dip
  • 1 (8-ounce) can artichoke hearts, divided
  • 1 cup freshly grated Parmesan
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1/2 cup mayo
  • 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese
  • 2 tablespoons fresh dill, plus more for garnish
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 jalapeño, stem removed
    • Pita Chips
  • 5 pitas
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

    • Chef notes

    I love artichokes because they are really versatile and delicious. When it's artichoke season, you can go over the top and cook and clean your own artichokes for this dip, but canned artichoke hearts let you enjoy this dip any time of year. This is an appetizer that definitely looks — and tastes — impressive, but is really so easy to make.

    Technique tip: Switch from bake to broil to get that bubbly golden-brown top.

    Preparation

    For the dip:

    1.

    Preheat oven to 350 F.

    2.

    Add half of the artichoke hearts, Parmesan, sour cream, mayo, cream cheese, dill, garlic and jalapeño to a blender or food processor and pulse until smooth.

    3.

    Chop remaining artichoke hearts and fold into the mixture. Pour into shallow baking dish.

    4.

    Bake the dip for 20 minutes, then switch the oven to broil for a final 5 minutes.

    For the pita chips:

    Cut pitas into triangles, then place in a single layer onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

    Bake for about 7 minutes, until lightly browned. Rest on counter to cool until firm.

    To serve:

    Let the dip cool slightly, then serve warm with the pita chips on the side.

    Creamy Artichoke Dip with Homemade Pita Chips

    TikTok star Nick DiGiovanni share recipe for homemade artichoke dip

    Sept. 13, 202105:07

    Recipe Tags

    American3rd Hour of TODAYComfort FoodEntertainingPartySuper BowlTailgatingDips and Spreads

