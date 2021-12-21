Chef notes

We’re in prime cheesecake and celebratory bagel season, only to be struck by a cream cheese shortage. The schmearpocalpse is due to a variety of supply chain issues, including a cyberattack that impacted the largest U.S. cheese manufacturer. From New York’s famed Zabar’s to the Junior’s Cheesecake chain and even Detroit pierogi makers, the spread is thinning for food purveyors — and striking fear and snark in the tweets of bagel lovers.

So far, cream cheese still appears to be available at grocery stores, but that could change at any moment. That’s why Kraft, the maker of Philadelphia Cream Cheese, went so far as to offer $20 to people who were willing not to make cheesecake during the holidays.

It’s time to learn how to make your own cream cheese, so you’re prepared just in case the grocery store shelves are empty. Who knows? Homemade cream cheese might just become your next obsession, like the sourdough or banana bread stage of pandemic-era cooking that came before it.

The good news? Homemade cream cheese is easy! And you probably won’t kill your cream cheese like you did your sourdough starter. If you have no idea where to start or don’t want to bother looking for cheesecloth, you can buy cream cheese starter kits like these from Williams-Sonoma or Amazon.

We consulted Jürgen David, director of Pastry Research and Development at the Institute of Culinary Education​ for his recipe and tips. The key, he says, is to "get the best milk and cream you can find — the fancier, the better!"

There are a variety of recipes out there, some of which call for cultures to help provide a more tangy, umami-flavored cream cheese or rennet (an animal enzyme) to separate the curds and whey. But if you are looking for something foolproof (and vegetarian), David shared a simple recipe that calls for just four easy-to-find ingredients. You’ll also need a pot, cheesecloth, a strainer, mixing bowl and stirring utensil. A thermometer may also be helpful to ensure you don’t burn the milk.

Note that you will have to plan ahead just a bit. While the active process is quick, the cheese does need to drain for 12 to 24 hours in order to give you the right consistency, so don’t start making your cream cheese right when you’re hankering for a bagel or ready to put together your cheesecake.