Ingredients
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
- 1 teaspoon yellow mustard
- 1 tablespoon pickle juice
- 2 dashes hot sauce
- salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1 pound ground chuck beef, 80/20 blend
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons smoked Spanish paprika
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 cup finely diced onion
- 8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
- 3/4 cup heavy cream
- 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided
- 1½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
- 3 leaves romaine, finely chopped
- 1 medium Roma tomato, diced
- tortilla chips or potato chips
Chef notes
A backyard barbecue cheeseburger in dip form! Ever wondered what to do with all that leftover ground beef and cheese? Wonder no more! Beef, cheese and fresh toppings give you all the satisfying flavors of a cheeseburger in a flavorful, shareable dip.
Technique tip: You can cook on grill with wood chunks/chips to add nice smoky flavor.
Swap option: You can add leftover cooked pulled pork, and brisket to add even more awesome flavor. Can substitute ground chicken or turkey for non-red meat options.
Preparation
For the sauce:
Place all ingredients in a medium bowl and whisk until well-incorporated. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
For the dip:1.
On the stove top or grill on high heat, add vegetable oil, ground beef and seasonings; cook beef for 5 to 7 minutes until browned and cooked all the way through.2.
Remove cooked beef with slotted spoon, and reserve; add diced onions to pan and cook until caramelized, about 2 minutes.3.
In a large bowl, add 1/2 of cooked ground beef, cream cheese, heavy cream, 1½ cups of cheddar cheese, 1/2 cup of mozzarella cheese and cooked onions. Using a spatula, fold in all ingredients until well-incorporated.4.
Preheat oven or grill to 400 F indirect heat.5.
Place beef mixture into 8-inch cast-iron pan and top with remaining cooked beef, then spread remaining cheeses on top of beef.6.
Cook in oven or on grill for 20 to 25 minutes until bubbly and golden brown.
To serve:
Finish with chopped romaine, chopped tomatoes and the sauce. Serve with tortilla chips or potato chips.