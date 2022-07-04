Chef notes

A backyard barbecue cheeseburger in dip form! Ever wondered what to do with all that leftover ground beef and cheese? Wonder no more! Beef, cheese and fresh toppings give you all the satisfying flavors of a cheeseburger in a flavorful, shareable dip.

Technique tip: You can cook on grill with wood chunks/chips to add nice smoky flavor.

Swap option: You can add leftover cooked pulled pork, and brisket to add even more awesome flavor. Can substitute ground chicken or turkey for non-red meat options.