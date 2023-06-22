25 best eggplant recipes from ratatouille to pasta alla norma

Eggplant is not only a visually stunning vegetable, but also a versatile ingredient that can be transformed into a wide range of dishes. Delicious in everything from hearty mains to delightful dips, eggplant has proven that it can hold its own in the spotlight. Its mild flavor and unique texture make it the perfect canvas for a variety of flavor profiles and cooking techniques, making eggplant a staple in cuisines around the world.

One of the reasons eggplant is so popular is its ability to absorb flavors and complement a wide array of ingredients. From Mediterranean classics like eggplant Parmesan and ratatouille to Middle Eastern delights like baba ganoush, eggplant effortlessly adapts to different cuisines and cooking styles. Its velvety flesh pairs beautifully with robust spices, herbs and sauces, making it an excellent choice for vegetarian and vegan dishes as well.

Eggplants come in various shapes and sizes, with glossy purple being the most common hue. Come summer, when the nightshade is in season, you can also find white, green and striped varieties, each with its own subtle flavor nuances. Rich in antioxidants and fiber, eggplants offer a host of health benefits, making them a wonderful addition to any balanced diet.

When it comes to cooking eggplant, a few simple techniques can elevate your final dish. Many recipes call for salting sliced eggplant before cooking to draw out moisture. This tip is particularly useful for larger eggplants that contain a lot of water. Grilling, roasting or sautéing are popular cooking methods that bring out the vegetable’s natural sweetness and create a nice caramelization.

Ready to expand your repertoire of eggplant recipes? Between comforting pasta dishes, vegetarian entrées and party-ready spreads, these recipes will no doubt inspire you to pick up an eggplant or two during your next grocery run.

A traditional eggplant Parm recipe calls for breading and frying the vegetable, which is messy and time-consuming. Our version cuts down on the prep work by baking the eggplant first, then layering the ingredients lasagna-style. A Parmesan panko mixture replicates the crunch you typically get from breading and frying, but with far less effort.

Bright, colorful and fresh sums up this wonderful vegetarian entrée. It’s the ideal summer dish, combining roasted cumin-spiced eggplant with a Sungold tomato matchuba, spicy tahini and crumbled feta. Double up on the matchuba if you can — the garlicky condiment is delicious on toast, with eggs or even as the base of a salad dressing.

Sheet pan meals are truly a weeknight lifesaver. In her one-pan take on the iconic Italian dish, Giada De Laurentiis simplifies the prep and cooking process to under an hour by making eggplant Parm boats. Slice slender Japanese eggplant in half, roast until soft, then top with marinara, mozzarella and panko breadcrumbs. Pop them back into the oven to get a golden all-in-one meal.

Smoky tahini sauce, pine nuts and fresh herbs enhance the delicate flavor of eggplant in this dinner party-worthy main. Cut into thin slabs, the eggplant roasts up quickly, but you’ll need some time to bring the sauce together — it takes at least 20 minutes for the lemon and garlic to meld flavors, but it’s worth waiting for.

To quickly remove eggplant’s natural moisture, blast them under the broiler. This not only gives them a nice char, but also allows the eggplant to absorb the oregano and vinegar-infused oil without getting rubbery. Roasted broccolini, grape tomatoes, mozzarella and red onions complete this veggie-packed meal.

This fun recipe takes three comfort foods — eggplant Parm, sandwiches and garlic bread — and combines them into one irresistible package. With crispy rounds of eggplant, tomato sauce and fresh burrata layered between garlicky ciabatta, this sandwich is truly a showstopper.

Miso and maple come together to form a sweet-salty glaze for tender roasted eggplant. Red wine vinegar offers a hint of sharpness to contrast the umami flavors. It’s great as a side dish, but can also stand on its own as an entrée when served with some rice or noodles.

Lutenitsa is a smoky Bulgarian dip made from charred eggplant, peppers, tomatoes and garlic. Whether you cook them over the grill or stovetop, be sure to let the vegetables blister slowly — that’s the key to getting the smoky aroma and creamy texture that lutenitsa is known for.

When fried, eggplant offers a delightful contrast of textures: crisp and crunchy on the outside, while soft and creamy on the inside. Chef Alon Shaya likes to pair fried eggplant with tomato and herbed goat cheese, which add a bright tanginess to the dish.

In this healthier spin on fried eggplant, sliced rounds are breaded in almond meal and baked until crispy. Serve as is with a dollop of pesto or diced tomatoes on top, or use them as the base of a gluten-free eggplant Parm.

Leave it to Ina Garten to come up with a soup that’s both hearty and wholesome. This bowl has all the flavors you know and love from marinara, combined with the smoky richness of eggplant. It’s quite tasty on its own, but can also be used as a sauce for baked pasta.

Bursting with eggplant, tomatoes and zucchini, this classic French dish is the perfect way to use up summer produce. To prevent a watery stew, make sure you salt the eggplant ahead of time and cook on a gentle simmer so the vegetables still maintain some texture.

Roasted eggplant is wonderfully versatile. Once you get this basic recipe down, you’ll be making big batches to add to sandwiches, tacos, pastas and so much more.

When it comes to Middle Eastern dips, hummus usually gets most of the attention, but baba ganoush deserves equal time in the spotlight. This recipe combines blistered eggplants with garlic-infused lemon juice, tahini and sour cream to form a creamy, tangy spread that’s delicious spread in pita, as the base of a grain bowl or a side to grilled meats.

Broiling eggplant gives the vegetable a smokiness that makes this dip simply irresistible. Tahini and a generous half cup of lemon juice bring nuttiness and zip. If you like your dips extra thick and creamy, strain the eggplant to remove as much moisture as possible.

This meatless Milanese swaps hearty roasted eggplant for chicken. Bobby Flay’s trick to getting the crispiest slices? Letting the breaded eggplant sit at room temperature as you prep the rest of the dish.

Don’t let its French name intimidate you — eggplant confit is something you can pull together at home. Both eggplants and tomatoes are roasted until they reach their ideal texture, then combined with herbs and aromatics to help their flavors sing. Spoon the resulting confit and tomato tartare on top of milky stracciatella cheese and prepare to impress.

Eggplant Pasta Recipes

This hearty pasta adds roasted eggplant to the classic combination of rigatoni and sausage. A mixture of reserved pasta water and crème fraîche yields a super creamy and comforting sauce.

Joy Bauer draws inspiration from classic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes for this filling pasta bake. Cubed eggplant, red pepper hummus and chicken sausage roast together to make a tasty sauce. Toss with your favorite pasta and top with herbs and crumbled feta for even more Mediterranean flavor.

A rustic Sicilian dish, pasta alla norma is a celebration of eggplant and tomatoes. The two are sautéed with garlic and oregano until rich and jammy, then get a pinch of red pepper flakes for a light kick. This recipe uses whipped ricotta in place of ricotta salata for a creamier texture.

The oven does most of the work in this veggie-packed pasta. To get a nice sear on the eggplant, tomatoes and onion, place the baking pan in the oven as it preheats. Once the veggies are soft, toss with cooked pasta, mozzarella, Parmesan and basil for a light, yet satisfying meal.

This eggplant Bolognese is sure to delight meat eaters and vegetarians alike with its rich flavor and texture. Toss the cooked pasta and Bolognese with reserved pasta water so the sauce fully coats each noodle.

A good pasta salad possesses a few key things: tender noodles, lots of veggies and a dressing with a nice pop of acidity. From bite-sized pasta and grilled eggplant to a bright lemon dressing and juicy tomatoes, this recipe has everything you could want.

Thin strips of eggplant mingle with a meaty, pea-studded tomato sauce and Caciocavallo, a stretchy cow’s milk cheese, in this stick-to-your-ribs baked pasta. Double up and follow the directions on how to freeze one for the future so that can enjoy summer eggplant year-round.

You can put this pasta alla Norma-inspired salad together in less than an hour. Salting the eggplant and cooking it until soft and creamy helps it melt right into the noodles, while cherry tomatoes, capers and red wine vinegar give each bite a nice tangy pop.