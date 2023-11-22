It's Thanksgiving, and whatever Turkey Day activities you've got planned for the big day, you never know when they might include a trip to the store.
Perhaps you need to grab last-minute essentials for dinner, like the spices needed for the turkey, or napkins for the table setting. Then again, maybe hitting the stores is part of your annual Thanksgiving tradition. And why not? It's a great opportunity to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping.
Either way, you're probably wondering which of your favorite retailers is open on the holiday and, more importantly, which stores are completely closed on Thanksgiving so you don't find yourself sitting in an empty parking lot. Especially if you have a full house or are on a tight schedule.
It's Thanksgiving, after all — and like most folks, you've got people to see, places to be and lots of good food to feast on — food that will keep you full later when you're watching movies on the couch.
To help ensure you get exactly what you need in a timely manner, we've collected a complete list of stores that will be closed for business on Thanksgiving, many of which are doing so to give their employees a day off to spend with loved ones before the chaos of Black Friday and holiday season begins.
Better yet, once we've narrowed down the retailers that won't be open, we'll ensure you get everything you need this Thanksgiving. Because good news: there are plenty of grocers, convenience stores and other retailers that will be open. So read on to ensure that in 2023, your Thanksgiving Day is hassle-free and filled with nothing but blessings.
Stores closed on Thanksgiving
- Aldi
- Belk
- Best Buy
- Big Y
- Bj’s Wholesale Club
- Boscov's
- Costco
- Dollar Tree (Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores only)*
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- DSW
- Family Dollar (Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores only)*
- Fresco y Más
- Harveys Supermarket
- Hobby Lobby
- The Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- Hy-Vee
- JCPenney
- Joann Fabric and Crafts
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Michaels
- Neiman Marcus
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Publix
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Shaw’s (Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island stores only)*
- Sierra
- Stop and Shop (Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores only)*
- T.J. Maxx
- Target
- Trader Joe’s
- Ulta
- Walgreens (24-hour locations will still remain open)
- Walmart
- Wegmans (Northborough, Chestnut Hill, Burlington, Westwood and Medford, Massachusetts locations only)*
- Winn-Dixie
Stores that may offer Thanksgiving hours
According to these retailers, while most of their locations will be closed, some stores may be open on Thanksgiving. As always, check local hours or call ahead before going.
- Aerie (Find local hours here)
- American Eagle (Find local hours here)
- Athleta (Find local hours here)
- Banana Republic (Find local hours here)
- Gap (Find local hours here)
- Old Navy (Find local hours here)
Stores open on Thanksgiving
If your favorite retailer is closed on Thanksgiving Day, not to worry, we've got a list of grocers, retail and convenience stores, as well as pharmacies open for business on Turkey Day.
