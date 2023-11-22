It's Thanksgiving, and whatever Turkey Day activities you've got planned for the big day, you never know when they might include a trip to the store.

Perhaps you need to grab last-minute essentials for dinner, like the spices needed for the turkey, or napkins for the table setting. Then again, maybe hitting the stores is part of your annual Thanksgiving tradition. And why not? It's a great opportunity to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping.

Either way, you're probably wondering which of your favorite retailers is open on the holiday and, more importantly, which stores are completely closed on Thanksgiving so you don't find yourself sitting in an empty parking lot. Especially if you have a full house or are on a tight schedule.

It's Thanksgiving, after all — and like most folks, you've got people to see, places to be and lots of good food to feast on — food that will keep you full later when you're watching movies on the couch.

To help ensure you get exactly what you need in a timely manner, we've collected a complete list of stores that will be closed for business on Thanksgiving, many of which are doing so to give their employees a day off to spend with loved ones before the chaos of Black Friday and holiday season begins.

Better yet, once we've narrowed down the retailers that won't be open, we'll ensure you get everything you need this Thanksgiving. Because good news: there are plenty of grocers, convenience stores and other retailers that will be open. So read on to ensure that in 2023, your Thanksgiving Day is hassle-free and filled with nothing but blessings.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving

Aldi

Belk

Best Buy

Big Y

Bj’s Wholesale Club

Boscov's

Costco

Dollar Tree (Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores only)*

(Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores only)* Dick’s Sporting Goods

DSW

Family Dollar (Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores only)*

(Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores only)* Fresco y Más

Harveys Supermarket

Hobby Lobby

The Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

Hy-Vee

JCPenney

Joann Fabric and Crafts

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Michaels

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

P.C. Richard & Son

Petco

PetSmart

Publix

REI

Sam’s Club

Shaw’s (Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island stores only)*

(Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island stores only)* Sierra

Stop and Shop (Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores only)*

(Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores only)* T.J. Maxx

Target

Trader Joe’s

Ulta

Walgreens (24-hour locations will still remain open)

(24-hour locations will still remain open) Walmart

Wegmans (Northborough, Chestnut Hill, Burlington, Westwood and Medford, Massachusetts locations only)*

(Northborough, Chestnut Hill, Burlington, Westwood and Medford, Massachusetts locations only)* Winn-Dixie

Stores that may offer Thanksgiving hours

According to these retailers, while most of their locations will be closed, some stores may be open on Thanksgiving. As always, check local hours or call ahead before going.

Aerie (Find local hours here)

(Find local hours here) American Eagle (Find local hours here)

(Find local hours here) Athleta (Find local hours here)

(Find local hours here) Banana Republic (Find local hours here)

(Find local hours here) Gap (Find local hours here)

(Find local hours here) Old Navy (Find local hours here)

Stores open on Thanksgiving

If your favorite retailer is closed on Thanksgiving Day, not to worry, we've got a list of grocers, retail and convenience stores, as well as pharmacies open for business on Turkey Day.

You can find them a complete list right here.