35 restaurants open on Mother’s Day to help you celebrate mom

Stumped on what to get your mom for Mother’s Day? You can never go wrong with a delicious meal and some quality time together.

Whether you’re planning to treat your mom to brunch, lunch or dinner, plenty of restaurants will be open on May 12 and some of them even have special Mother’s Day hours. Don’t have time to do all the research yourself? Don’t fret, we’ve rounded up a list of spots ready to celebrate moms.

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant is open normal operating hours on Mother’s Day.

Applebee’s

On May 12, select Applebee’s restaurants nationwide will be open with hours varying by location. Wondering if your neighborhood grill will be open? Check here or call ahead.

Bar Louie

Bar Louie locations will stay open typical hours on Mother’s Day.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s

Beef 'O' Brady's locations will be open normal hours on Mother’s Day.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Bravo! Italian Kitchen will be open for brunch, lunch and dinner on May 12.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo has dine-in specials and takeout packages for Mother’s Day.

Chili’s

Chili’s is open regular hours on Mother’s Day.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel will be serving up its savory and sweet dishes during typical hours on Mother’s Day.

Denny’s

Looking for somewhere to take your mom for a Mother’s Day brunch? Denny’s will be open normal hours on the holiday.

Eddie Merlot’s

On May 12, Eddie Merlot’s will be open between 10 a.m. — 9 p.m. Brunch hours may vary by location.

Eddie V’s

Eddie V’s will open early for brunch (10 a.m. — 2 p.m.) on Mother’s Day and will have normal closing hours.

Farmer Boys

Farmer Boys restaurants will be open normal hours on Mother’s Day.

Fogo de Chão

All Fogo de Chão locations will be open for brunch (11 a.m. — 2 p.m.) and dinner (2 — 9 p.m.) on Mother’s Day. Bring the whole family because kids younger than six years old eat free and kids between seven and 12 can enjoy half-priced meals.

Friendly’s

Whether mom is craving something savory or sweet, Friendly’s will be open normal hours on Mother’s Day to fuel her cravings.

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream

Happy Joe’s will be open normal hours on May 12, so mom can enjoy pizza and ice cream on her special day.

Jack in the Box

All Jack in the Box locations are open regular hours on May 12.

Kona Grill

Kona Grill will open its doors on Mother’s Day and feature both brunch and dinner specials during regular operating hours.

Long John Silver’s

Ready to treat mom to a Mother’s Day meal? Long John Silver’s locations will be open during normal hours on May 12.

Maggiano’s

Moms can enjoy a meal at Maggiano’s on Mother’s Day.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse locations will be open normal operating hours to help moms celebrate their big day.

Perry’s

Perry’s will open early at 11 a.m. on May 12 in honor of moms everywhere.

Pizza Inn

Moms can visit Pizza Inn during typical operating hours on Mother’s Day.

Pokeworks

Pokeworks customers can stop by for a meal during normal hours on Mother’s Day.

Red Lobster

Customers can visit their local Red Lobster during typical Sunday hours on May 12.

Red Robin

Red Robin restaurants will be open their usual Sunday hours on Mother’s Day to help celebrate mom’s big day.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House will open early on May 12 and offer brunch between 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. or a full menu all day. Certain locations will also serve brunch on Saturday.

Seasons 52

To celebrate Mother’s Day, Seasons 52 restaurants will open early for brunch (9 a.m. — 2 p.m.) and will close at their normal times.

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse will be open typical hours on Mother’s Day and will be serving up both brunch and dinner.

TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays will open on Mother’s Day, with hours varying by location.

The Big Biscuit

Locations of The Big Biscuit will be open normal hours on Mother’s Day.

The Brass Tap

All locations of The Brass Tap will have regular operating hours on May 12.

The Capital Grille

Whether you’re craving brunch or an à la carte dinner, The Capital Grille has plenty of options available on Mother’s Day. The restaurant will be open early for brunch (10 a.m. — 2 p.m.) and will have normal closing hours.

The Greene Turtle

Moms can stop by The Greene Turtle on May 12 to enjoy a meal during the restaurant’s usual operating hours.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks is operating normal hours on Mother’s Day.

Wendy’s

Many Wendy’s locations will be open on Mother’s Day with varying hours. To check when your local restaurant will be open, visit the Wendy’s location finder.