Is Starbucks open on Mother's Day 2024 ? Here's what to know about store hours

Read this before heading out for your morning caffeine fix.
Starbucks
A customer exits a Starbucks coffee shop in San Francisco, California.David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Sophie Caldwell

Nothing says “treat yourself” quite like a sweet treat from Starbucks — and if anyone deserves a caffeine fix this weekend, it's Mom

Mother's Day is the perfect occasion to spoil her with her preferred coffee order. Whether you cook up a delicious brunch, shower her with presents, make her a thoughtful card, take her out for a spa day, or get the family together for a movie night, your mom will feel all the love on her special day.

Homemade gifts and goodies are guaranteed to warm her heart, but there's nothing wrong with enlisting a little help in securing her the Starbucks drink of her choosing.

If you plan to include a frappuccino in your Mother's Day breakfast in bed spread, you'll want to make sure that Starbucks is open and operating once Sunday morning rolls around.

With all the fun activities you have scheduled for Mother's Day, you might need a tall cup of coffee, too.

Here's what you need to know about Starbucks' Mother's Day hours.

Is Starbucks open on Mother's Day 2024?

What to do if Mom is craving a lavender latte on Mother's Day?

According to a spokesperson for the coffee chain, you should check your local Starbucks hours before you head out the door.

“Store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs,” the spokesperson tells TODAY.

More Mother's Day treats

To ensure that the Starbucks nearest you is open before heading out the door, confirm your local store's hours through the Starbucks store locator or on the Starbucks app.

Sophie Caldwell

Associate Lifestyle Reporter

