Thanksgiving captions about gratitude

Where you find gratitude, you’ll find abundance.

Gather and count your blessings.

Gratitude is about recognizing what is instead of what isn’t.

A grateful heart leads to a happy life.

Happiness is what lies in simple abundance.

Bountiful. Joyful. Gathering.

Give thanks for food, friends and family.

There’s no place like home on Thanksgiving.

So thankful. Today and every day.

There is always a reason to be thankful.

Join us in counting our blessings this Thanksgiving.

Home + Harvest = a Joyful Thanksgiving.

Blessings and cheer, Thanksgiving is here.

May the chairs around your table be filled with those you love.

Be kind, generous and thankful.

It only takes a little thanks to make a big difference.

Give thanks for today’s blessings and tomorrow’s promise.

Grace, goodness and giving.

It’s not how big the table is, but who shares the feast.

Cute (sometimes punny) Thanksgiving captions

Winner, winner turkey dinner!

You’re the apple pie of my eye.

You had me at pumpkin pie.

Let’s give ‘em pumpkin to talk about!

Got turkey?

Go pie or go home.

Officially the gobbler.

On a pilgrimage ... for more turkey.

Plymouth Rocks!

Eat, drink and cranberry.

Football, turkey, sleep then repeat.

Did someone say leftovers?

I’m channeling my inner green bean casserole.

Hey there, pumpkin pie!

Into every life a little cranberry must fall.

I yam, what I yam.

From our home to yours, Happy Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving wishes and blessings to you and yours

Stay calm and eat turkey.

It’s all about that baste.

Leaves are falling, Thanksgiving is calling.

Thanksgiving is my happy place.

Funny Thanksgiving captions

Welcome to the annual Hunger Games.

I can’t believe I ate the whole thing.

There will be naps. Any questions?

Over 40 and still stuck at the kid’s table.

Nobody puts gravy in a corner.

I’m just here for the family drama.

Does beer count as a "dish to share"?

Just another year of forgetting to thaw the turkey ahead of time.

Let’s get basted, y’all!

Silence of the yams.

I drink before the doorbell rings.

The last one to leave has to do dishes.

I'm gonna need bigger pants.

I came, I ate, I left.

Don't worry, I'm wearing sweatpants.

I think I may never eat again. Until tomorrow, that is.

Who's overcooking the turkey this year? **raises hand**

Did you hear about the pilgrim lawsuit? They reached a settlement.

Who's coming to Thanksgiving? Asking for a friend.

Thanksgiving is a workout. I’ve got a fork and I’m doing repetitions.

Thanksgiving tip: wine.

I was told there’d be gravy.

Oh my gourd, I’m stuffed!

Go ahead, make my turkey day.

I see full people.

All hands on deck, it’s turkey-carving time.

Talk turkey to me.

T-12 hours until Black Friday.

This year I’m thankful for stretchy fabric.

Did you hear about drunk cranberry? It was sauced.

The gravy boat has sailed.

Families are like trees. We can’t wait for them to leave.

Excuse me, but when did we agree to serve vegetables on Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving captions about family

“Family is not an important thing, it’s everything.” — Michael J. Fox

“Rejoice with your family in the beautiful land of life.” — Albert Einstein

“A happy family is but an earlier heaven.” — George Bernard Show

"After a good dinner one can forgive anybody, even one’s own relations.” — Oscar Wilde, “A Woman of No Importance”

“I sustain myself with the love of family.” — Maya Angelou

“Family gathers to share good noise and good food. Gratitude abounds.” — Richelle E. Goodrich, “Making Wishes”

“You don’t choose your family. They are God’s gift to you, as you are to them.” — Desmond Tutu

“Family is the most important thing in the world.” — Princess Diana

“Never judge someone by their relatives.” — Charles Martin, “Chasing Fireflies”

“Some of the most important conversations I’ve ever had occurred at my family’s dinner table.” — Bob Ehrlich

“Happiness is having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family in another city.” — George Burns

“I have learned that to be with those I like is enough.” — Walt Whitman

“Home is people. Not a place.” — Robin Hobb, “Fool’s Fate”

“You are born into your family and your family is born into you. No returns. No exchanges.” — Elizabeth Berg, “The Art of Mending”

Friendsgiving captions

Friends are the family we get to choose. Happy Friendsgiving!

Friendsgiving isn’t over until someone ugly cries.

True friends accept you no matter how long you cook the turkey.

Friends don’t let friends defrost a turkey in the bathtub.

Everyone needs a friend who tells them they’re cooking all wrong.

A memorable Friendsgiving is one no one remembers.

“If there is anyone at this fabulous little confab who knows how to work a room of fragile egos, it’s me.” — Moira Rose, “Schitt’s Creek”

“A friend is what the heart needs all the time.” — Henry Van Dyke

“There are no strangers here; Only friends you haven’t yet met.” —William Butler Yeats

“It is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

“I get by with a little help from my friends.” — The Beatles

More quotes to use as Thanksgiving captions

