16 National Chocolate Chip Day deals to satisfy your sweet tooth

Whether you eat them by the handful or prefer to enjoy them in cookies, ice cream and other sweet treats, chocolate chips are a dessert staple. These little morsels are so special that they even have their very own food holiday dubbed National Chocolate Chip Day, observed on May 15.

Many brands are cooking up some tasty deals to help you celebrate. Here are a few that are sure to satiate your chocolate cravings!

Compartés

In honor of National Chocolate Chip Day, TODAY.com readers can save 15% on the Compartés website using the code TODAY15. The brand offers many fun flavors of chocolate bars, including one that's especially on-theme for the holiday: Chocolate Chip Cookies Chocolate Bar.

Dylan’s Candy Bar

On May 15, TODAY.com readers can save 50% on Dylan’s Candy Bar’s Milk Chocolate Cookie Dough Bar using the code TODAY50 while supplies last. The offer can’t be combined with other deals.

Endangered Species Chocolate

Endangered Species Chocolate is giving TODAY.com viewers 40% off all baking chips through May 16 with the code TODAY40.

GourmetGiftBaskets

TODAY.com readers can save 30% on chocolate chip cookies and other chocolate treats on GourmetGiftBaskets.com through June 15 using the code CHOCTODAY. The offer excludes flowers and same-day deliveries.

Love + Chew

Snack brand Love + Chew is giving TODAY.com readers 15% off sitewide using the code TODAY15.

Pieology Pizzeria

Through June 18, Pieology Pies and Perks members can get a daily free side item (including Hershey’s Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookies) when they buy a craft-your-own pizza, salad or calzone.

Cheryl’s Cookies

In honor of National Chocolate Chip Day, Cheryl’s Cookies customers can save 15% on May 15 with the code CHIP15.

B.T.R. Nation

Snack brand B.T.R. Nation, which donates some of its sales to cancer research, is giving TODAY.com readers 20% off Dark Chocolate Brownie and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Superfood Nut Butter Bars using the code TODAY20.

Fazoli’s

When you spend $5 at participating Fazoli’s locations on National Chocolate Chip Day, you’ll get a free chocolate chip cookie. If you’re ordering online, use the code Cookie24!

Potbelly

Potbelly perks members can get a free cookie when they purchase another on May 15. The offer is valid for online, in-app and in-shop orders and all cookie flavors are eligible.

Papa Murphy’s

In addition to pizza, Papa Murphy’s also has ready-to-eat or bake chocolate chip cookie dough. Participating locations will offer customers 30% off a $25 or more purchase in honor of National Chocolate Chip Day.

Sweet Addison’s

Sweet Addison’s, a female-founded cookie company, is offering TODAY.com readers 15% off all orders on the brand’s website between May 15 — 31.

Sweet Loren’s

Between May 15 — 17, TODAY.com readers can save 15% on the following Sweet Loren’s pre-cut cookie dough packs, which come with chocolate chunk cookies, using the code TODAY15: Spring Variety Pack, Best Seller Variety Pack and Sampler Variety Pack.

Tate’s Bake Shop

Tate’s Bake Shop will slash the prices of several items on its site by 25% on May 15. To check out the flash sale, visit the brand’s website and use the code CC25.

Tiff’s Treats

Through May 19, Tiff’s Treats is running a buy one dozen, get one 50% off deal with the code DBLCHP. Chocolate chip cookies will also be 50% off on May 15 using the code CHIP50 and in-store customers can take home a free chocolate chip cookie (one per customer) while supplies last.

Tender Greens

On May 15, Tender Greens loyalty members can score a free chocolate chip cookie when they spend $15 or more.